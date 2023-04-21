Concern grows for missing 79-year-old Perth saxophonist

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a 79-year-old man missing from Perthshire.

John Whyte was last seen on Wednesday April 5 in Linton Farm Stanley, when he got on a bus travelling to Perth.

He was reported missing on Thursday.

A very well known man in the area, John’s nickname is “MAN” and he plays the saxophone.

Police have described him as white, around 5ft 8in and very slim build with blue eyes, short grey hair and a long, grey beard.

There is no information on what he may have been wearing when he was last seen.

John lives an outdoor lifestyle and often goes off to explore the countryside for days.

However, he has not been seen or heard from for more than two weeks and concern is growing.

Appeal for information

Extensive inquiries are under way to locate John.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or who has any knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting 0982 of Thursday April 20.