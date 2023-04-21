Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men have been arrested following a disturbance outside a property in Perth.

Police were called to Newhouse Road in the Letham area on Friday morning.

Eyewitnesses spotted several police vehicles.

One man said: “There was a dozen or so police cars on the street.

“Not sure what was going on but it looked serious whatever it was.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Friday police were called to the Newhouse Road area of Perth, following a report of a disturbance outside a property.

“Three men – aged 33, 37 and 39 – have been arrested and further Inquiries are ongoing.”