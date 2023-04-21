Council admits leaving Dundee multi in ‘unacceptable’ state as wires and insulation exposed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council chiefs have admitted leaving the lobby of a Dundee multi in an “unacceptable” state after wires and insulation were exposed.

Christian Refsahl Jensen found the mess after work had taken place on the ground floor of Elders Court in Lochee.

He filmed several panels missing from the ceiling, with wires and insulation hanging down – saying he feared a “Grenfell” scenario if the material was set on fire.

Christian, 44, said: “I’m 6ft 1in tall and I could easily touch the insulation that was dangling down.

Fire fears in Dundee multi

“Someone could easily have used a lighter and set that alight.

“I was aware that tradespeople had been carrying out works here on Thursday.

“It’s absolutely shocking that it’s been left like this.

“These multis have their challenges but leaving this area so exposed is just adding fuel to the fire with what could have happened.

“I couldn’t settle when I got in at around 7.30pm and called 999 to get the fire service to come and have a look at it.

“I didn’t want to waste their time but felt this needed to be checked out.”

One poster branded it a “disgrace” after a video of the missing panels was shared on social media.

Christian added: “When I shared the footage online, many agreed that it shouldn’t have been left like this.

“I just feel leaving it in this condition was putting all the tenants’ lives at risk.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We have visited the location and carried out the necessary works to rectify the situation.

“Although we believe this presented no fire safety risks, we accept this is an unacceptable condition to leave the space in.

“Therefore, the relevant employees will be reminded of how sites should be left after work has been carried out.”

In November the council confirmed plans to close all bin chutes in Dundee multis over fire fears in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, which claimed 72 lives in London in June 2017.