Angus & The Mearns Boy, 7, left with 'sickening' head injury after attack in Angus playpark Larry Robb was playing in Ferryden, near Montrose, on Monday night when he was allegedly attacked by an older boy. By Lindsey Hamilton April 25 2023, 2.41pm