Tayside Celtic rockers Gleadhraich to take bagpipe fusion to Barbados festival

Tayside bagpipe rock band Gleadhraich is Barbados-bound to add another stamp to their well-worn passports.

Fresh from a triumphant headline slot at New York Tartan Week, a trio of band members are jetting off for a Caribbean celebration of Celtic connections this weekend.

It’s another first for Gleadhraich’s Carnoustie-born frontman Craig Weir.

Since starting the band in 2010 while still at Carnoustie High School, his musical adventure has seen him share the stage with the likes of Queen, the Bay City Rollers and the Libertines.

He’s also played for figures including the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Dalai Lama.

And last year the band’s journey was charted in a movie follow-up to their Covid-delayed 10th anniversary concert.

Steel drums and Scottish pipes

But Craig says the Barbados box is one that remained unticked by Gleadraich.

“We’re going to the Barbados Celtic Festival where we’ll be involved in some Scottish/Bajan fusion events combining bagpipes, steel drums and Bajan dancing,” he said.

“For quite a few years it’s been top of the list of events I’d like to play at.

“Three of the band are going – myself, Ross White and Marc Lyon.

“It’s a bit of a flying visit but we’re looking forward to doing some fusion concerts with local musicians.

“It’s something completely different and another great opportunity for the band to represent Scotland in the best way we know how to.

“Fusion is the lifeblood of the band – we merged the pipes with so many different styles so hopefully this will be something completely unique.”

A highlight will be piping at the head of a parade through the streets of Bridgetown, led by the Barbados Defence Force.

Tartan Week triumph

“We’ve just come back from an amazing trip to the US for New York Tartan Week’s 20th anniversary,” he added.

“I’ve been involved in every Tartan Week since 2016,” continued Craig, who turned 30 this month.

“But it’s only the third time we’ve been there as a band and the first since 2018.

“We headlined the post-parade party at Sony Hall and were joined on stage by Gail Porter, who was Grand Marshal this year.

“And we also played a headline show at The Fire in Philadelphia on the same trip.

“It’s always an honour to be part of Tartan Week and the Sony Hall sell-out crowd was absolutely bouncing.”