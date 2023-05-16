Tayside Celtic rockers Gleadhraich to take bagpipe fusion to Barbados festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Tayside Celtic rockers Gleadhraich to take bagpipe fusion to Barbados festival

Gleadhraich are fresh back from a headline performance at New York's Sony Hall during the 20th anniversary Tartan Week celebrations.

By Graham Brown
Gleadhriach in New York.
Gleadhraich returned to New York Tartan Week for the fist time since 2018. Image: Craig Weir

Tayside bagpipe rock band Gleadhraich is Barbados-bound to add another stamp to their well-worn passports.

Fresh from a triumphant headline slot at New York Tartan Week, a trio of band members are jetting off for a Caribbean celebration of Celtic connections this weekend.

It’s another first for Gleadhraich’s Carnoustie-born frontman Craig Weir.

Tayside bagpipe rock band Gleadhraich on stage in New York.
Gleadhraich on stage in New York’s Sony Hall. Image: Craig Weir

Since starting the band in 2010 while still at Carnoustie High School, his musical adventure has seen him share the stage with the likes of Queen, the Bay City Rollers and the Libertines.

He’s also played for figures including the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Dalai Lama.

And last year the band’s journey was charted in a movie follow-up to their Covid-delayed 10th anniversary concert.

Steel drums and Scottish pipes

But Craig says the Barbados box is one that remained unticked by Gleadraich.

“We’re going to the Barbados Celtic Festival where we’ll be involved in some Scottish/Bajan fusion events combining bagpipes, steel drums and Bajan dancing,” he said.

“For quite a few years it’s been top of the list of events I’d like to play at.

“Three of the band are going – myself, Ross White and Marc Lyon.

“It’s a bit of a flying visit but we’re looking forward to doing some fusion concerts with local musicians.

Celtic rock band Gleadhraich members Craig Weir, and Ross White, guitarist.
Craig Weir and guitarist Ross White.

“It’s something completely different and another great opportunity for the band to represent Scotland in the best way we know how to.

“Fusion is the lifeblood of the band – we merged the pipes with so many different styles so hopefully this will be something completely unique.”

A highlight will be piping at the head of a parade through the streets of Bridgetown, led by the Barbados Defence Force.

Tartan Week triumph

“We’ve just come back from an amazing trip to the US for New York Tartan Week’s 20th anniversary,” he added.

“I’ve been involved in every Tartan Week since 2016,” continued Craig, who turned 30 this month.

“But it’s only the third time we’ve been there as a band and the first since 2018.

“We headlined the post-parade party at Sony Hall and were joined on stage by Gail Porter, who was Grand Marshal this year.

Gail Porter at Tartan Week with Tayside band Gleadhraich
Tartan Week Grand Marshall Gail Porter joined Gleadhraich on the New York stage. Image: Craig Weir

“And we also played a headline show at The Fire in Philadelphia on the same trip.

“It’s always an honour to be part of Tartan Week and the Sony Hall sell-out crowd was absolutely bouncing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]