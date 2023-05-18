Angus superfan with Beyonce shrine ‘can’t bear’ excitement ahead of Edinburgh show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Beyonce superfan from Angus – who has a shrine to the singer in her garden – says she “cannot bear” the excitement ahead of the star’s Edinburgh show.

Gwen Denholm, from Kirriemuir, cried tears of joy when she managed to secure tickets to Saturday’s Murrayfield gig.

Beyonce’s sell-out Renaissance World Tour kicked off its UK leg in Cardiff on Wednesday.

And as videos emerge online showing the singer flying over the audience on a fake silver horse, as confetti rains from the ceiling, it seems the 56-year-old is in for one heck of a show.

‘Beyonce saved my life’

Gwen, who has health issues including Parkinson’s and bipolar disorder, credits the star with saving her life.

She says her love of Beyonce’s music kept her going during the height of her mental health battle, which saw her admitted to hospital in the early 2000s.

She is even the creator of a Facebook fan group dedicated to the US singer with more than 14,000 members – where she is known as ‘Momma Gwen’.

Speaking to The Courier just days before the concert, Gwen said she “can’t bear” the anticipation.

She said: “Ticketmaster just emailed me my tickets about 10 minutes ago and I am like, ‘Oh my god! It’s happening! It’s real!’

“It hasn’t felt real until now.

‘The tour looks out of this world’

“There have been a few gigs before ours and all the videos are coming through and it just looks absolutely out of this world.”

Gwen will attend the concert with her carer and intends to make the most of her trip to the capital – with plans for brunch and shopping on Sunday.

Her VIP hospitality tickets – which she bought for £900 – include professional photographs upon arrival, a four-course meal, comfortable seating and drinks after the show.

She says she is most looking forward to hearing the star sing Alien Superstar, one of her latest tracks.

Gwen, who has gone viral several times over her love of Beyonce, has built a cabin in her back garden dedicated to the pop sensation.

She says it is a place where she can store her Beyonce merchandise and listen to her music.

The retired nurse told The Courier last year that it is her dream to meet the singer.

The pair have not been introduced just yet – but Gwen says she has not given up hope.

She said: “You can dream, can’t you?

“I would love to buy her a glass of wine.

“I do wonder if she will have heard of me by now.”

‘Beyonce’s music helps me when I am having a bad day’

Gwen still listens to Beyonce’s songs when she is struggling with her health issues.

She added: “I have ups and downs – good days and bad days. But it goes with the territory.

“Her music still helps me when I am having a bad day, or if my mood is a certain way.

“I use it as a distraction and it is really good.”

Renaissance is Beyonce’s first world tour in seven years.

The Edinburgh concert will be Gwen’s fourth time seeing the star perform live.