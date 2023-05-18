Angus superfan with Beyonce shrine ‘can’t bear’ excitement ahead of Edinburgh show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus superfan with Beyonce shrine ‘can’t bear’ excitement ahead of Edinburgh show

Gwen Denholm, from Kirriemuir, cried tears of joy when she managed to secure tickets to the Murrayfield gig.

By Poppy Watson
Gwen Denholm holding a cushion with Beyonce's face on it
Gwen Denholm in her cabin dedicated to the singer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Beyonce superfan from Angus – who has a shrine to the singer in her garden – says she “cannot bear” the excitement ahead of the star’s Edinburgh show.

Gwen Denholm, from Kirriemuir, cried tears of joy when she managed to secure tickets to Saturday’s Murrayfield gig.

Beyonce’s sell-out Renaissance World Tour kicked off its UK leg in Cardiff on Wednesday.

And as videos emerge online showing the singer flying over the audience on a fake silver horse, as confetti rains from the ceiling, it seems the 56-year-old is in for one heck of a show.

‘Beyonce saved my life’

Gwen, who has health issues including Parkinson’s and bipolar disorder, credits the star with saving her life.

She says her love of Beyonce’s music kept her going during the height of her mental health battle, which saw her admitted to hospital in the early 2000s.

She is even the creator of a Facebook fan group dedicated to the US singer with more than 14,000 members – where she is known as ‘Momma Gwen’.

Beyonce brought her Renaissance World Tour to Cardiff on Wednesday. Image: Andrew White/Live Nation/PA

Speaking to The Courier just days before the concert, Gwen said she “can’t bear” the anticipation.

She said: “Ticketmaster just emailed me my tickets about 10 minutes ago and I am like, ‘Oh my god! It’s happening! It’s real!’

“It hasn’t felt real until now.

‘The tour looks out of this world’

“There have been a few gigs before ours and all the videos are coming through and it just looks absolutely out of this world.”

Gwen will attend the concert with her carer and intends to make the most of her trip to the capital – with plans for brunch and shopping on Sunday.

Her VIP hospitality tickets – which she bought for £900 – include professional photographs upon arrival, a four-course meal, comfortable seating and drinks after the show.

She says she is most looking forward to hearing the star sing Alien Superstar, one of her latest tracks.

‘Momma Gwen’ has already seen Beyoncé perform live three times. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Gwen, who has gone viral several times over her love of Beyonce, has built a cabin in her back garden dedicated to the pop sensation.

She says it is a place where she can store her Beyonce merchandise and listen to her music.

The retired nurse told The Courier last year that it is her dream to meet the singer.

The pair have not been introduced just yet – but Gwen says she has not given up hope.

She said: “You can dream, can’t you?

“I would love to buy her a glass of wine.

“I do wonder if she will have heard of me by now.”

‘Beyonce’s music helps me when I am having a bad day’

Gwen still listens to Beyonce’s songs when she is struggling with her health issues.

She added: “I have ups and downs – good days and bad days. But it goes with the territory.

“Her music still helps me when I am having a bad day, or if my mood is a certain way.

“I use it as a distraction and it is really good.”

Renaissance is Beyonce’s first world tour in seven years.

The Edinburgh concert will be Gwen’s fourth time seeing the star perform live.

