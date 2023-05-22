Angus & The Mearns Injured Angus fisherman airlifted to hospital from North Sea A Coastguard helicopter carried out the rescue mission nearly 30 miles off the Angus coast on Monday. By Graham Brown May 22 2023, 1.43pm Share Injured Angus fisherman airlifted to hospital from North Sea Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4412572/angus-fisherman-airlifted-to-hospital/ Copy Link A Coastguard helicopter airlifted the injured fisherman to hospital. Image: Kath Flannery [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up An Angus fisherman has been airlifted to hospital after a North Sea creel boat drama. He is believed to have fallen overboard from an Arbroath-registered boat on Monday morning. The incident happened more than 25 miles off the Angus coast. Arbroath lifeboat crew was alerted around 10am. However, the man was picked up by a Coastguard helicopter. The rescue took place in the open North Sea beyond the Bell Rock lighthouse off the Angus coast. The aircraft is believed to have been on a training mission and was able to make its way to the scene. The fisherman is thought to have suffered a leg injury. He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition and the exact details of the rescue have not been released. The helicopter’s proximity meant Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat Inchcape did not launch. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close