Injured Angus fisherman airlifted to hospital from North Sea

An Angus fisherman has been airlifted to hospital after a North Sea creel boat drama.

He is believed to have fallen overboard from an Arbroath-registered boat on Monday morning.

The incident happened more than 25 miles off the Angus coast.

Arbroath lifeboat crew was alerted around 10am.

However, the man was picked up by a Coastguard helicopter.

The aircraft is believed to have been on a training mission and was able to make its way to the scene.

The fisherman is thought to have suffered a leg injury.

He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His condition and the exact details of the rescue have not been released.

The helicopter’s proximity meant Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat Inchcape did not launch.