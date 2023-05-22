Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bring on Big Weekend Dundee, then let’s see about a music festival of our own

Excitement is building ahead of this week's Radio One Big Weekend in Dundee, but what if the city could hold a music festival every year?

Lewis Capaldi on stage
Lewis Capaldi played two warm-up gigs in Fat Sam's, Dundee, ahead of the Big Weekend music festival. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Andrew Batchelor

We’re into the final countdown to BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

The stage is set for thousands of fans – and some of the biggest names in music – to descend on Camperdown Park this weekend for only the second time in the event’s history.

I’ll be one of them and I couldn’t be more excited about seeing Dundee host the festival once more.

It has been quite the journey since the Big Weekend’s first outing here in 2006.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "Big Weekend Dundee is another chance for us to show that we can pull off amazing music events as a city."

There were hopes that Dundee might host the event in 2017, since previous UK City of Culture holders had done so as part of their year of events. But the failure of Dundee’s bid to take the title in 2013 put paid to that ambition.

Dundee was supposed to hold the festival again in 2020. But, with the build-up on and excitement rising, the Covid pandemic led to its cancellation.

So it’s great to know that it’s finally happening – and great to see a line-up that is certain to make up for past disappointments.

Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Wet Leg, The Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Jess Glynne and many more are set to shine in Dundee.

Matty Healy of the 1975 on stage.
1975 frontman Matty Healy is due to perform with his band in Dundee. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
lorry unloading temporary flooring for Big Weekend festival in Camperdown Park, Dundee.
The stage is being set for the Big Weekend Dundee music festival in Camperdown Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I’ll be heading there with my brother on the Saturday, and I am so looking forward to the experience.

Dundee deserves a music festival after all this time

This will be my third music festival in the city, after Carnival 56 in August 2015 and then the V&A Dundee 3D Festival in September 2018.

But this one feels extra-special since we’ll be following in our mum and dad’s footsteps.

They went to Big Weekend in 2006, the last time it came to Dundee.

Andrew Batchelor with his mother and brother in the crowd at the Carnival 56 festival in Dundee.
Andrew with his brother and mum at the Carnival 56 music festival in Dundee.

They won tickets for the Sunday in that year’s online ballot, when the line-up featured rising stars, The View, who had just recently broken through on the music scene.

My dad said the build-up that year was huge because Dundee hadn’t seen anything like it before.

They both remember parking at the Dryburgh Industrial Estate, meeting up with old work colleagues and sitting on the grass in the sunshine in front of the Main Stage, listening to Pink, Keane and The Sugababes.

You can still read the reviews on the old Big Weekend website from 2006.

Pink and members of the crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006.
Scenes from Radio 1’s last Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006.

Comments include: “There isn’t a word in the world which can describe how fantastic the day was” and “Radio 1, you’ve definitely won a lot more fans in Dundee”.

I hope that Dundee’s second time hosting the festival goes just as well. And I can’t wait to see what memories people come away with this time round.

Big Weekend Dundee is another chance for us to show that we can pull off amazing music events as a city.

It might even be the start of a journey towards Dundee hosting its own major music festival in the future. Now, wouldn’t that be something to look forward to?

