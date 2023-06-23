Customers left ‘heartbroken’ as Arbroath tearoom to close

Customers of an Arbroath tearoom say they have been left “heartbroken” after the decision to close the business.

The owners of Treasures Tearoom, on High Street, have confirmed it will shut permanently on Saturday July 8.

Posting on Facebook, they said the business was “no longer sustainable” because of the “huge hike” in food prices and energy costs.

The post said: “Treasures Tearoom would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their loyalty and support since we opened our doors almost four years ago.

Treasures Arbroath to close ‘after much deliberation’

“Unfortunately, the huge hike in food prices, energy costs and increased general expenditure along with the cost-of-living crisis makes it no longer sustainable or viable for us to keep the tearoom open.”

It continued: “After much deliberation, it is with great disappointment that we have made the decision to close the tearoom on Saturday July 8 at 6pm.

“We have contacted customers who have Tearoom bookings beyond (then) and would like to convey our appreciation for their understanding.

“If you have not been contacted, however, and have a booking after closure, please accept our sincere apologies for this oversight.”

The post also thanked the “amazing” staff, adding: “We would like to emphasise that the boutique will continue to operate as usual and maintain its regular working hours following the tearoom’s closure.

“Please continue to support us in the way you do. It means the world to us.”

Arbroath locals have told of their sadness in response to the Treasures Tearoom post.

One said: “Absolutely heartbreaking to read this, one of the best tearooms I have been to.

‘Gutted for you’

“Amazing staff, beautiful food, lovely atmosphere and fantastic cocktails. Wishing all the staff the very best in their new ventures.”

Another posted: “I am so sorry to read this. What an amazing addition to the town it has been, though.”

One other customer wrote: “Gutted for you Charlene and the team. Won’t have been an easy decision.”