Man charged with attempted murder of on-duty police officer in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man charged with attempted murder of on-duty police officer in Perth

A 35-year-old is awaiting trial regarding the alleged incident.

By Stephen Eighteen and Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
perth cocaine drugs bust police
St Catherine's Square, Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of an on-duty police officer in Perth.

Craig Kennedy, 35, was remanded in custody and is awaiting trial regarding the alleged incident in St Catherine’s Square just before 12.30am on January 28.

A report by Chief Superintendent Phil Davison alleges that an unsuccessful attempt was made to push an officer over a second-floor balcony.

The information was presented to Perth and Kinross Council’s housing and communities committee this week.

Perth Prison incident

There was also allegedly an attempted murder of a 40-year-old in Perth Prison on March 5.

A police spokesperson said he was taken to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

They added: “A 42-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.”

Statistics showed there were six alleged attempted murders in Perth and Kinross between April 2022 and March 2023.

More from The Courier

General view of Treasures Tearoom in Arbroath
Customers left 'heartbroken' as Arbroath tearoom to close
Perth Academy prom 2023 -Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb.
Proms in pictures: Perth Academy Class of 2023
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. R Baird pill column Picture shows; R Baird pill column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; 22/06/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: The pill is turning me into a lunatic - and every woman…
Ian Murray is looking forward to the challenge on grass surfaces. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray explains the benefits of Raith Rovers playing four friendlies away from home
Seth Patrick starring for Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC
Seth Patrick tipped to add 'new dimension' to Brechin City squad as boss Andy…
Ross Sinclair will have another goalkeeper to compete with at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean will sign goalkeeper for straight shoot-out with Ross Sinclair
Michie plagued the Ballingry area with his crimes. Image: Google.
'One-man Fife crimewave' crept into bedroom to steal as householder slept
Perth High prom - Antonia Skala and Rachel Shand
Proms in pictures: Perth High School Class of 2023
Sheila Walker, the great great grand daughter of legendary St Andrews golfer 'Old' Tom Morris, visited Lawhead Primary in St Andrews, and showed off Young Tommy's Championship belt. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews golf legend Old Tom Morris inspires Fife pupils
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Community School of Auchterarder prom 2023 Picture shows; Community School of Auchterarder pupils. Stirling. Supplied by Nicola Mullen Date; 16/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Community School of Auchterarder Class of 2023