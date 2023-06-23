Man charged with attempted murder of on-duty police officer in Perth

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of an on-duty police officer in Perth.

Craig Kennedy, 35, was remanded in custody and is awaiting trial regarding the alleged incident in St Catherine’s Square just before 12.30am on January 28.

A report by Chief Superintendent Phil Davison alleges that an unsuccessful attempt was made to push an officer over a second-floor balcony.

The information was presented to Perth and Kinross Council’s housing and communities committee this week.

Perth Prison incident

There was also allegedly an attempted murder of a 40-year-old in Perth Prison on March 5.

A police spokesperson said he was taken to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

They added: “A 42-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.”

Statistics showed there were six alleged attempted murders in Perth and Kinross between April 2022 and March 2023.