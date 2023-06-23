Former Fife jail with stunning views of Forth bridges up for sale

An old Fife jail with stunning views of the Forth bridges has gone up for sale.

The three-bedroom house in North Queensferry – which features a barred window as a nod to its past as a police station – is being sold for nearly £400,000.

Savills, which is marketing the property, says The Old Jail offers an “excellent living space” after significant upgrades were undertaken by the current owners.

The property operated as a jail and police station between 1884 and 1960, but few reminders of its past remain, with the building now a modern family home.

On entering the property, you are met with an entrance hall.

The house’s living space and kitchen/dining room is found upstairs, both with remarkable views of the Forth including both road bridges and the rail bridge.

Former jail cell in North Queensferry property now a bathroom

The kitchen features a range of wooden units and a central island with an integrated electric oven.

The living room is found at the other side of the first-floor landing.

The first floor also has a utility room and bathroom.

The Old Jail also has loft space, which can be accessed via a ladder on the first floor.

All three bedrooms are all located on the ground floor and the master bedroom comes with fitted wardrobes.

The downstairs shower room was once a jail cell, and the original bars remain on the window.

Outside, the back garden is almost directly underneath the iconic Forth Bridge.

The property, on Battery Road in North Queensferry, is for sale through Savills for offers over £395,000.

