Former Fife jail with stunning views of Forth bridges up for sale

The three-bedroom house could be snapped up for about £400,000.

By Kieran Webster
A view of the front of the old jail - now a house - in North Queensferry
The Old Jail in North Queensferry. Image: Savills

An old Fife jail with stunning views of the Forth bridges has gone up for sale.

The three-bedroom house in North Queensferry – which features a barred window as a nod to its past as a police station – is being sold for nearly £400,000.

Savills, which is marketing the property, says The Old Jail offers an “excellent living space” after significant upgrades were undertaken by the current owners.

The entrance hall
The entrance hall as you enter the house. Image: Savills
The living room. Image: Savills
The front outlook of the property has views of the Forth bridges.
Views of the Forth from the property. Image: Savills

The property operated as a jail and police station between 1884 and 1960, but few reminders of its past remain, with the building now a modern family home.

On entering the property, you are met with an entrance hall.

The house’s living space and kitchen/dining room is found upstairs, both with remarkable views of the Forth including both road bridges and the rail bridge.

Former jail cell in North Queensferry property now a bathroom

The kitchen features a range of wooden units and a central island with an integrated electric oven.

The living room is found at the other side of the first-floor landing.

The first floor also has a utility room and bathroom.

The Old Jail also has loft space, which can be accessed via a ladder on the first floor.

The kitchen with wooden cabinets and an island worktop.
The kitchen has views of the Forth and an island counter top. Image: Savills
The loft space - currently used as an office.
The loft space an be accessed from the first floor. Image: Savills
The downstairs shower room.
The shower room. Image: Savills
The ground-floor master bedroom has fitted wardrobes. Image: Savills

All three bedrooms are all located on the ground floor and the master bedroom comes with fitted wardrobes.

The downstairs shower room was once a jail cell, and the original bars remain on the window.

Outside, the back garden is almost directly underneath the iconic Forth Bridge.

The back garden has views of the Forth Bridge. Image Savills
A view of the property with the River Forth in front of it
The Old Jail is right on the waterfront. Image: Savills

The property, on Battery Road in North Queensferry, is for sale through Savills for offers over £395,000.

A range of other eye-catching properties are currently for sale in Fife.

That includes a home in St Andrews with its own phone box which is on sale for £4 million.

