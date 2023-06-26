Arbroath trio delighted after Red Lichties flag becomes hit at Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath trio delighted after Red Lichties flag becomes hit at Glastonbury

Gary Brown, Nick Fraser and Paul Bywater were seen around the world during the festival's TV coverage.

By Ben MacDonald
Arbroath fans at Glastonbury
(L-R) Gary Brown, Nick Fraser and Paul Bywater enjoy the Somerset sunshine with the Arbroath flag. Image: Arbroath FC/Twitter

A trio of Arbroath diehards are travelling home from Glastonbury after 12-hour stints holding a club flag that was seen by music fans all over the world.

Gary Brown, Nick Fraser and Paul Bywater spent the weekend at the Somerset festival headlined by Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys.

And they caught the eye with their maroon and white flag that had the club’s crest and nickname, The Red Lichties, on it.

Arbroath fans represent club at Glastonbury

It was spotted by several fans watching at home during sets, including Yusuf/Cat Stevens, on the main stage on Sunday.

Nick told The Courier: “I’m glad the flag was spotted, we did our best to get in prominent places.

“I spent 12 hours at the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, bearing the flagpole.

Arbroath flag during Cat Stevens' performance at Glastonbury
The flag during Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ set on Sunday. Image: BBC

“We are now making our weary way back up the road home.

“We had a fantastic time at the festival.”

A tribute to home

The trio felt the need to take the flag as a tribute to their hometown.

He said: “We’re schoolmates from Arbroath High School going back to the early 80s.

“We’re regular gig-goers and Red Lichties when opportunity allows – Gary lives in Inverness, Paul’s in Arbroath and I’m in Kirkcaldy.

“We’d planned our Glasto adventure for months and the flag seemed like the perfect opportunity, to give a wee wave back home.

“We set ourselves the challenge of trying to get the flag to the main stages throughout the weekend, ending with a 12-hour stint at the Pyramid stage on Sunday.”

The flag did not go unnoticed on Worthy Farm, with the friends approached by fellow music fans to talk about it.

He said: “We had plenty of attention from others at the festival. It was a great conversation starter among fellow Lichties attending, long since scattered far and wide.

“They including a young lad from Nottingham who had recently adopted Arbroath FC as his Scottish team.”

The Arbroath flag was also spotted during sets by the likes of Foo Fighters and Manic Street Preachers.

Viewers of the BBC coverage also spotted the flag when Blondie performed on the Pyramid Stage.

The flag featured prominently during Blondie’s Pyramid Stage set. Image: BBC
The flag was also spotted during the Manic Street Preachers’ performance. Image: BBC

On the club’s Facebook page, fans raved about seeing the club represented at Glastonbury.

One wrote: “Just watching on iPlayer and said: ‘Did I see an Arbroath flag in the Foo Fighters’ crowd?’ Ace!”

Another said: “Seen the flag loads of times – good one boys. C’mon the Lichties.”

On Twitter, The Flag Institute wrote: “You guys know what Glasto is about.”

