Brave Angus girl Anya, 7, chops long locks for charity after being given all clear in cancer fight

A courageous Angus girl has donated 10 1/2 inches of her hair to help young cancer sufferers just weeks after being given the all clear in her own fight against a rare tumour.

Forfar seven-year-old Anya Jacobson underwent two major surgeries on her arm after being diagnosed with a highly aggressive carcinoma in April last year.

But despite her own challenges, Anya was already planning her haircut for the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs free of charge to youngsters who have lost their hair through cancer.

She has smashed a £500 target by raising more than three times that amount for the charity.

And the Glamis Primary School pupil is willing her new-look bob to grow quickly so she can have her locks chopped again for the trust.

Diagnosis devastated Forfar family

Parents Samantha Jacobson and Sam Robertson say they couldn’t be more proud of Anya.

“We knew something was wrong and it took a long time but eventually she went for a biopsy and Anya was diagnosed with a rare adult cancer,” said Samantha.

“It completely knocked all of us.

“She was only five at the time and the oncologist told us he had only seen it twice, both times in adults and not children.

“It was next to a growing bone which prevented chemo or radiotherapy.

“So it was difficult surgery, but she just handled everything brilliantly.”

The family praised staff at Edinburgh’s Sick Kids’ hospital, where the surgery was carried out.

“Anya’s amazing – a lot stronger than we have all been through this,” added Samantha.

And in June, the brave Angus youngster and her family received the heartening news they had hoped for.

“She has been given the all clear but will still be seen regularly until she’s 12,” Samantha added.

Little Princess Trust idea

But Anya’s own health challenge didn’t prove any barrier to wanting to help other young cancer sufferers.

Samantha continued: “Anya saw the Little Princess Trust online and said she wanted to get her hair cut to donate to it.

“She just said she had a lot of hair and didn’t need all of it.

“The whole idea was her own and she asked me to order a pack from the trust and put her fundraiser on Facebook.

“Her target was £500 but within the first night it was sitting at £800 – we were just blown away by the response.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has donated so far.”

And a few weeks’ ago, the long brown locks which Anya had only ever had trimmed were reduced by 10 1/2 inches by Forfar hairdresser Leanne Anderson.

“She loves her new bob, but she wants it to grow again so she can have it cut for the Little Princess Trust,” said her mum.

Forfar girl Anya’s Little Princess Trust fundraiser

Anya’s fundraiser is currently sitting around the £1,700 mark and people can donate to it here.

“This is her second fundraiser, we did a charity walk last October,” added Brechin High School teaching assistant Samantha.

Anya is now looking forward to joining her P3 pals at Glamis after the summer holidays.

“She absolutely loves school but the recovery periods after the two operations kept her off,” Samantha added.

“It’s been really difficult, but Anya has taken it all in her stride and we think she’s amazing.”