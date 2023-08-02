Sporting Memories pitches up with new club for Forfar over 50s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sporting Memories pitches up with new club for Forfar over 50s

Strathmore Cricket Club will host sessions run by the charity, which aims to offer a social lifeline to those affected by conditions including depression and dementia.

By Graham Brown
Sporting Memories sessions which run across the country are coming to Angus for the first time. Image: Supplied.
In its time it has hosted everything from the local stars of Forfar’s famous Factory Cup to the national side on Benson and Hedges one-day duty in the 1990s.

And now Strathmore Cricket Club on the edge of Forfar Loch is widening its sporting outlook.

It is part of an initiative designed to help isolated locals living with conditions such as dementia.

From Monday August 7, weekly Sporting Memories sessions will take place at the cricket club.

The move is the latest stage of a successful national programme and the charity’s first foray into Angus.

Partnership project with Sporting Memories

Strathmore Cricket Club has teamed up with Strathmore Community Rugby Trust and Forfar Community Sports Hub to host the weekly club.

They hope it will give a social lifeline to locals and keep their minds and bodies active.

Cricket Club president Andy Sturrock said: “For some people the feelings of loneliness and isolation are never far away.

“When the opportunity to work with Sporting Memories came along we jumped at it.”

Strathmore Cricket Club base, where there Sporting Memories sessions will take place.
Strathmore Cricket Club, beside Forfar Loch, is the venue. Image: DC Thomson

The weekly meetings will run from 10.30am to noon.

They offer a blend of sports reminiscence, activities and quizzes.

The Sporting Memories club is part of an innovative new weekly programme of activities for older people in Forfar.

Those driving the project want it to develop stronger community connections between local residents.

Walking football, rugby, health walks and the opportunity to meet socially are on offer.

Forfar club is for over 50s

The club is aimed at the over 50s, especially those living with long-term conditions such as dementia and depression or in lonely circumstances.

Donna Mackey of Sporting Memories says they are delighted to be setting up in Forfar.

“It’s our first club in Angus and we are looking forward to working with all our community partners to make the club a success,” said Donna.

Sporting Memories was set up in 2010.

For information on the new group and other activities for older people at Strathmore contact local co-ordinator Mia White at info@strathmoretrust.co.uk or on 07771 867059.

