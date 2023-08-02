Sporting Memories pitches up with new club for Forfar over 50s

In its time it has hosted everything from the local stars of Forfar’s famous Factory Cup to the national side on Benson and Hedges one-day duty in the 1990s.

And now Strathmore Cricket Club on the edge of Forfar Loch is widening its sporting outlook.

It is part of an initiative designed to help isolated locals living with conditions such as dementia.

From Monday August 7, weekly Sporting Memories sessions will take place at the cricket club.

The move is the latest stage of a successful national programme and the charity’s first foray into Angus.

Partnership project with Sporting Memories

Strathmore Cricket Club has teamed up with Strathmore Community Rugby Trust and Forfar Community Sports Hub to host the weekly club.

They hope it will give a social lifeline to locals and keep their minds and bodies active.

Cricket Club president Andy Sturrock said: “For some people the feelings of loneliness and isolation are never far away.

“When the opportunity to work with Sporting Memories came along we jumped at it.”

The weekly meetings will run from 10.30am to noon.

They offer a blend of sports reminiscence, activities and quizzes.

The Sporting Memories club is part of an innovative new weekly programme of activities for older people in Forfar.

Those driving the project want it to develop stronger community connections between local residents.

Walking football, rugby, health walks and the opportunity to meet socially are on offer.

Forfar club is for over 50s

The club is aimed at the over 50s, especially those living with long-term conditions such as dementia and depression or in lonely circumstances.

Donna Mackey of Sporting Memories says they are delighted to be setting up in Forfar.

“It’s our first club in Angus and we are looking forward to working with all our community partners to make the club a success,” said Donna.

Sporting Memories was set up in 2010.

For information on the new group and other activities for older people at Strathmore contact local co-ordinator Mia White at info@strathmoretrust.co.uk or on 07771 867059.