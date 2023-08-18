Devastated Monifieth residents return from holiday to find homes ‘ransacked’

Monifieth residents have been left devastated after returning from holiday to find their homes ransacked.

Two houses have been targeted in the last week, both of which were empty at the time.

The residents of a house in Ferry Road said they were devastated when they got back this week to find thieves had smashed their way in and “taken everything”.

The occupiers – who wished to remain anonymous – said: “When we were on holiday we got a phone call from a neighbour to say someone had broken into our home.

“When we came back we found out that they had taken everything. They totally ransacked the place.

“They smashed and entered through the living room window at the front of the property and went out the back door.

“They obviously have no issue with it because it’s not like they’ve tried to be discreet and we’re on a main road.

“We’re obviously both absolutely devastated.”

Another resident of Ferry Road added: “There seems to be a lot of these sorts of things happening recently.

“I’ve never known it to be as bad as it currently is.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 we were made aware of a break-in at a property on Ferry Road, Monifieth.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Two Monieifth break-ins in four days

The break-in came after another incident on nearby Princes Street.

The resident posted on the Our Monifieth Facebook page: “My house in Princes Street has been ransacked.

“I’m just back from my holidays and absolutely devastated.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.50am on Friday we were made aware of a break-in at a property on Princes Street, Monifieth.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Monifieth hit as Tayside break-ins on the rise

Police Scotland has urged residents to take extra care with security when leaving properties vacant.

A spokesperson said: “Consider using timers on lights to give the impression that someone is at home, and ensure locks are in full working order.

“Ask a neighbour to look in on the property and ensure the mail has been pushed through the door properly.

“Also refrain from letting everyone on social media know that your home is empty.”