Home News Dundee

Man, 17, charged after alleged rape of woman, 18, in Dundee city centre

The alleged attack happened in a car park near student flats on Johnston Street just before 3am on Sunday.

By Poppy Watson
Police cordoned off a car park at Johnston Street, Dundee.
Police cordoned off the car park on Johnston Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 17-year-old man has been charged after an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Dundee city centre.

Police say the attack happened in a car park near student flats on Johnston Street shortly before 3am on Sunday.

Police in Dundee launched an investigation, with a cordon erected around the private car park, near Marketgait Apartments, on Monday morning.

A description of the suspect and an appeal for witnesses was then issued on Wednesday.

A teenager has now been charged and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Officers say a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Description of suspect in Dundee rape probe

Investigating officers, who reviewed CCTV images of the area following the incident, released a description of the suspect earlier this week. 

They also appealed for people in the area during the attack, who may have valuable information, to get in touch.

Man to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court

In an update on Friday, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged serious sexual assault of a woman in Dundee on Sunday.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

