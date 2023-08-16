Woman, 18, raped in Dundee city centre as police issue description of suspect

Police have issued a description of a suspect after an 18-year-old woman was raped in Dundee city centre.

Officers are also looking for the driver of a car the suspect may have got into after the attack – along with a potential witness.

The rape took place in a car park near student flats on Johnston Street just before 3am on Sunday.

A cordon was put up at the entrance to a private car park, near Marketgait Apartments.

Police confirmed earlier this week they were investigating a sexual assault but have now revealed more details about the incident.

Description of suspect in Dundee rape probe

A spokesperson said: “The woman was assaulted around 2.40am on Sunday within a car park in Johnston Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible.

“He is white, in his late teens to early 20s, around 5ft 9in in height, of a slim build, with short brown hair.

“He was wearing a light coloured overshirt, a white coloured t-shirt with a large Versace logo on the front and light-coloured jeans.”

Officers have been reviewing CCTV images from the area.

Potential witness after rape of teenager

The spokesperson said: “Inquiries have established that a man entered the car park for a short period of time when the attack was taking place.

“Officers are appealing for this man to contact them as he may have information which could assist the ongoing inquiry.

“Officers believe the man is white and was wearing a camouflage or multi-coloured jacket. He was also holding a carrier bag.

“They are also keen to trace the driver of a small, dark-coloured car seen in Reform Street shortly after the incident. Officers believe the suspect got into this car.”

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “There were plenty of people in the area when this incident was taking place and I would appeal to those who were in the area to contact us with any information they may have.

“It may seem insignificant or not important, but it could prove vital in our investigation and in helping us identify the person responsible.

“I would also ask any motorists or taxi drivers to check their dash cams for any footage which could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0675 of August 13.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.