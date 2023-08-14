Dundee Dundee city centre sexual assault sparks police investigation at car park near student flats Police were made aware of an incident on Johnston Street, in the city centre, just after 3am on Sunday. By James Simpson August 14 2023, 5.12pm Share Dundee city centre sexual assault sparks police investigation at car park near student flats Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4636723/dundee-city-centre-sexual-assault-johnston-street/ Copy Link Police cordoned off a private car park on Johnston Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A car park near student flats in Dundee was sealed off after a sexual assault. Police were made aware of an incident on Johnston Street, in the city centre, just after 3am on Sunday. A cordon was erected at the entrance to a private car park, near Marketgait Apartments. Police remained at the scene late on Sunday evening as CID and scene of crime officers conducted inquiries. Police blocked off entrance to a private car park. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson One man told The Courier he became aware of the cordon after passing by the area just after 8pm. He said: “There was one officer situated in the van, the police vehicle was straddled over the entrance. “The police tape was also stretched over the entrance. “Two CID officers were also at the scene and there was a scenes of crime van in attendance.” A Police Scotland spokeswoman said an investigation into the assault is continuing. She added: “Around 3.10am on Sunday we received a report of a sexual assault which happened in Johnston Street, Dundee.”