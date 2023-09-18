Ghosts of Glamis ready for even more spook-tacular 2023 Halloween fright night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Ghosts of Glamis ready for even more spook-tacular 2023 Halloween fright night

Glamis Castle is reputedly one of Scotland's most haunted castles and will welcome families for spine-tingling tours of its corridors and grounds next month.

By Graham Brown
The castle will be at its most spooky for the Ghosts of Glamis event. Image: Glamis Castle
The castle will be at its most spooky for the Ghosts of Glamis event. Image: Glamis Castle

Glamis Castle is gearing up for an ultimate fright night offering for visitors this Halloween.

The 650-year-old Angus landmark is said to be one of Scotland’s most haunted castles.
And the Ghosts of Glamis are coming out of hiding next month.

It follows a successful run of events in 2022.

But castle staff say those brave enough to take on the tour say they are in for the ultimate fright night.

Glamis Castle ghosts
Are you brave enough to meet the ghosts and ghouls of Glamis? Picture: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Visitors are being told to prepare for jumps, scares and lots of fun as stories of the Gothic castle’s past are brought to life.

They will be gripped by stories of ghosts said to haunt the stone corridors and majestic rooms of the Queen Mother’s childhood home.

The atmospheric castle grounds will be transformed with an eerie light show, as actors roam the gardens of the five-start attraction in the guise of ghostly characters.

Perfect backdrop for fright night

Castle general manager Steve Cummings said: “We are really excited to see Ghosts of Glamis return to the castle with a bigger and better show for our visitors.

“We were encouraged by the success of last year’s event and have brought it back for 2023 with even more frights and surprises.

“There are many myths and mysteries that surround the rooms and castle grounds from our 650-year long history so it provides the perfect backdrop for those who love a bit of horror and suspense.”

The Ghosts of Glamis event is open to families on October 26, 27, 28 and 29.

And the seasonal spook-tacular will culminate with an adults only tour on October 31.

Tours will run in the evening from 6pm to 9pm.

Ticket prices are £17.00 per adult (17+) and £12 per child (5-17 years) and available from glamis-castle.co.uk

Grey Lady and other spirits

The late Queen Mother is even said to have encountered some of the Glamis ghosts while growing up there.

The most infamous is the Grey Lady who haunts the family chapel and the clock tower.

Glamis Castle grey lady
The Grey Lady of Glamis is said to haunt the castle chapel.

She is believed to be Lady Glamis, burned at the stake in 1537 after being accused of witchcraft.

Earl Beardie is the ghost of Alexander Lindsay, the 4th Earl of Crawford.

He reputedly caused the macabre death of a castle servant stripped naked and hunted down by a pack of dogs in the castle grounds.

And the tongueless woman is the ghost of another servant.

Legend has it she was maimed and killed after stumbling on an ancient earl’s gruesome secret.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Graham Gano and Jamie Gillan in the New York Giants uniform.
Superstar NFL duo from Arbroath produce winner as New York Giants pull off biggest…
Martin Greer will return to Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Drunk Arbroath man's vicious assault left partner with mouth full of blood
Kenneth Douglas took a tractor for a low-speed joyride.
Drunken man ditched car, stole tractor and forced 17mph Angus A90 rolling roadblock
Drew Knox, Dame Debi Diamond, Jenny Lilja, Demon Dolly, Wendy Woolsey and Danielle Myles at Three Bellies Brae. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Colour, sun and smiles at first Kirriemuir Pride
The Still Game painting was created by Rachel Jordan.
Still Game star publicly thanks couple for buying Dundee artist’s painting
Artist Fleur 'Balesy' Baxter at her recent Avengers-themed creation.
Angus 'Balesy' Fleur Baxter unveils Avengers-themed display for Cancer Research
Emil Scibor, who died on the railway line at Balmossie, and his sister Suzie Dabrowska
Sister's tribute to 'one in a million' brother who died on Monifieth railway line
Carnoustie six-year-old Isla Kelly led the field in a Scottish skills challenge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Six-year-old Carnoustie golfer Isla is leading the way in the girls' game
Pupils unearth an old tyre on the beach at Inchcape. Image: Paul Reid
PICTURES: Arbroath primary pupils launch first Great East Coach Beach Clean
Change of use permission was sought for the first-floor flat at Hill Street in Monifieth. Image: Google
Monifieth holiday let approved after pledge over zero tolerance of rowdy visitors