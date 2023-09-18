Ghosts of Glamis ready for even more spook-tacular 2023 Halloween fright night

Glamis Castle is gearing up for an ultimate fright night offering for visitors this Halloween.

The 650-year-old Angus landmark is said to be one of Scotland’s most haunted castles.

And the Ghosts of Glamis are coming out of hiding next month.

It follows a successful run of events in 2022.

But castle staff say those brave enough to take on the tour say they are in for the ultimate fright night.

Visitors are being told to prepare for jumps, scares and lots of fun as stories of the Gothic castle’s past are brought to life.

They will be gripped by stories of ghosts said to haunt the stone corridors and majestic rooms of the Queen Mother’s childhood home.

The atmospheric castle grounds will be transformed with an eerie light show, as actors roam the gardens of the five-start attraction in the guise of ghostly characters.

Perfect backdrop for fright night

Castle general manager Steve Cummings said: “We are really excited to see Ghosts of Glamis return to the castle with a bigger and better show for our visitors.

“We were encouraged by the success of last year’s event and have brought it back for 2023 with even more frights and surprises.

“There are many myths and mysteries that surround the rooms and castle grounds from our 650-year long history so it provides the perfect backdrop for those who love a bit of horror and suspense.”

The Ghosts of Glamis event is open to families on October 26, 27, 28 and 29.

And the seasonal spook-tacular will culminate with an adults only tour on October 31.

Tours will run in the evening from 6pm to 9pm.

Ticket prices are £17.00 per adult (17+) and £12 per child (5-17 years) and available from glamis-castle.co.uk

Grey Lady and other spirits

The late Queen Mother is even said to have encountered some of the Glamis ghosts while growing up there.

The most infamous is the Grey Lady who haunts the family chapel and the clock tower.

She is believed to be Lady Glamis, burned at the stake in 1537 after being accused of witchcraft.

Earl Beardie is the ghost of Alexander Lindsay, the 4th Earl of Crawford.

He reputedly caused the macabre death of a castle servant stripped naked and hunted down by a pack of dogs in the castle grounds.

And the tongueless woman is the ghost of another servant.

Legend has it she was maimed and killed after stumbling on an ancient earl’s gruesome secret.