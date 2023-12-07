Dozens of objections to ‘absolutely disgusting’ housing development outside Carnoustie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dozens of objections to ‘absolutely disgusting’ housing development outside Carnoustie

The houses, if approved, would be built on the unused Greenlawhill Farm in Angus.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dozens of new houses on the outskirts of Carnoustie are set to be approved by councillors despite 77 objections.

The 57 proposed houses would be a mix of single, one and half, and two-storey detached and semi-detached properties – 14 of which will be in the “affordable” criteria.

The houses, if approved, would be built on the unused Greenlawhill Farm – between Barry and Carnoustie – and the development will include access roads, open space and landscaping.

The project is split into two phases with an initial 29 houses, which will then be followed by a further 28 in the project’s second stage.

The proposed site for phase one of the build. Image: Voigt Architects Ltd

The plans, lodged by DJ Laing Homes Limited, will be put forward at a development standards committee on Tuesday and are recommended for approval.

77 objections

However, there have been 43 objections lodged against the first phase of the proposal.

The second stage – the further 28 houses – has also proved controversial with a further 34 objections, a total of 77 objections for the project as a whole.

Concerns raised include the loss of agricultural land, possible negative impacts on wildlife and trees, concerns for local services – as well as claims that there is no need for additional housing in the area.

There have been 43 rejections lodged against the proposal. Image: Voigt Architects Ltd

One objector, Jenna Melville, called the proposal “absolutely disgusting”.

“The impact on the local environment will be horrific for birds of prey, badgers, deer, and otters to name a few,” she said.

“The detrimental impact on the already stretched resources of Carnoustie, the schools and the doctor’s surgery cannot cope with more pupils and residents.”

The proposed site for phase two of the build. Image: Voigt Architects Ltd

Another, Debbie Hamilton, said: “Carnoustie’s infrastructure is at breaking point already, schools are full, the doctors surgery is struggling to cope with the population of the town.

“There are currently new homes already being built.

“I am seriously concerned about the amount of pressure that this is going to put on our community which is already starting to experience problems.”

Reasons for approval

However, the council has stressed there are no “material considerations” that justify the refusal to grant planning permission for the bid.

A report for the application says it “does not give rise to unacceptable impacts on amenity, natural, built, or cultural heritage interests”

The proposal will go before councillors at a development standards committee on Tuesday.

Conversation