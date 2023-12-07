Dozens of objections to ‘absolutely disgusting’ housing development outside Carnoustie

Dozens of new houses on the outskirts of Carnoustie are set to be approved by councillors despite 77 objections.

The 57 proposed houses would be a mix of single, one and half, and two-storey detached and semi-detached properties – 14 of which will be in the “affordable” criteria.

The houses, if approved, would be built on the unused Greenlawhill Farm – between Barry and Carnoustie – and the development will include access roads, open space and landscaping.

The project is split into two phases with an initial 29 houses, which will then be followed by a further 28 in the project’s second stage.

The plans, lodged by DJ Laing Homes Limited, will be put forward at a development standards committee on Tuesday and are recommended for approval.

77 objections

However, there have been 43 objections lodged against the first phase of the proposal.

The second stage – the further 28 houses – has also proved controversial with a further 34 objections, a total of 77 objections for the project as a whole.

Concerns raised include the loss of agricultural land, possible negative impacts on wildlife and trees, concerns for local services – as well as claims that there is no need for additional housing in the area.

One objector, Jenna Melville, called the proposal “absolutely disgusting”.

“The impact on the local environment will be horrific for birds of prey, badgers, deer, and otters to name a few,” she said.

“The detrimental impact on the already stretched resources of Carnoustie, the schools and the doctor’s surgery cannot cope with more pupils and residents.”

Another, Debbie Hamilton, said: “Carnoustie’s infrastructure is at breaking point already, schools are full, the doctors surgery is struggling to cope with the population of the town.

“There are currently new homes already being built.

“I am seriously concerned about the amount of pressure that this is going to put on our community which is already starting to experience problems.”

Reasons for approval

However, the council has stressed there are no “material considerations” that justify the refusal to grant planning permission for the bid.

A report for the application says it “does not give rise to unacceptable impacts on amenity, natural, built, or cultural heritage interests”

The proposal will go before councillors at a development standards committee on Tuesday.