Carnoustie takeaway bid to fill Subway gap inside town centre shop

Plans have been lodged for a new takeaway set-up to replace a Subway counter inside a Carnoustie shop.

The operators of the High Street Premier store want to put in a new grill and fryers to offer hot food such as bacon rolls and chips.

A change of use application from retail to takeaway has just been submitted to Angus Council.

The applicant’s architect Jon Frullani says: “The property is a Class 1A retail unit currently occupied by Premier, previously Spar.

“The property is on the corner of High Street and Park Avenue and lies within a mixed use area.

“The unit has a small ancillary unit within that was previously occupied by Subway.

“The proposal is for the ancillary unit previously occupied by Subway to serve as a hot food takeaway.”

Similar uses nearby

The applicants say there are a number of similar businesses on the High Street nearby.

“Although lawfully a different use class, the principle of the hot food takeaway and the former Subway are the same,” they add.

“Therefore noise and disturbance from the comings and goings of customers shall not adversely impact the amenity of the neighbours given the existing levels of noise and disturbance generated by the surrounding units of the same use class.”

The application says the current canopy and extraction system will be upgraded.

“The proposal is for the installation of a grill and fryers to cook hot food including breakfast rolls and chips.”

The takeaway would operate the same 7am to 10pm hours as the Premier store.

Angus planners will consider the application in due course.