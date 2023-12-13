Carnoustie takeaway bid to fill Subway gap inside town centre shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie takeaway bid to fill Subway gap inside town centre shop

A planning application has been lodged with Angus Council for changes to the High Street store.

By Graham Brown
The Premier store on Carnoustie High Street. Image: Google
The Premier store on Carnoustie High Street. Image: Google

Plans have been lodged for a new takeaway set-up to replace a Subway counter inside a Carnoustie shop.

The operators of the High Street Premier store want to put in a new grill and fryers to offer hot food such as bacon rolls and chips.

A change of use application from retail to takeaway has just been submitted to Angus Council.

The applicant’s architect Jon Frullani says: “The property is a Class 1A retail unit currently occupied by Premier, previously Spar.

“The property is on the corner of High Street and Park Avenue and lies within a mixed use area.

“The unit has a small ancillary unit within that was previously occupied by Subway.

“The proposal is for the ancillary unit previously occupied by Subway to serve as a hot food takeaway.”

Similar uses nearby

The applicants say there are a number of similar businesses on the High Street nearby.

“Although lawfully a different use class, the principle of the hot food takeaway and the former Subway are the same,” they add.

“Therefore noise and disturbance from the comings and goings of customers shall not adversely impact the amenity of the neighbours given the existing levels of noise and disturbance generated by the surrounding units of the same use class.”

The application says the current canopy and extraction system will be upgraded.

“The proposal is for the installation of a grill and fryers to cook hot food including breakfast rolls and chips.”

The takeaway would operate the same 7am to 10pm hours as the Premier store.

Angus planners will consider the application in due course.

