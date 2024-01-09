‘Devastated’ Forfar firefighter raises thousands after dad’s death at motocross track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Devastated’ Forfar firefighter raises thousands after dad’s death at motocross track

Sara Joiner gave her dad CPR for 50 minutes before he died after suffering cardiac arrest.

By Neil Henderson
Sara Joiner and her dad, Alex at a motocross course.
Sara Joiner and her dad, Alex, enjoying their passion of motocross. Image: Sara Joiner

A Forfar firefighter who gave her dad CPR after he suffered cardiac arrest on a motocross track has raised thousands for potentially life-saving equipment.

Alex Joiner, 63, was riding his motocross bike when he took unwell.

Daughter Sara – who was on the course with her dad at the time – battled in vain to save him.

She administered CPR for nearly an hour before paramedics arrived at the course near Strathaven, in Lanarkshire, last June.

Sadly, Alex – the 2009 Scottish Twinshock Champion and an aviation engineer by trade – died.

But the tragedy has inspired Sara to raise thousands of pounds for defibrillators in the hope that she can save other lives.

‘It was an awful situation having to give my dad CPR’

Sara believes if a defibrillator had been available, her dad may have stood a better chance of surviving.

She told The Courier: “One minute we were riding our bikes together and the next he was not behind me.

“I raced back and found that he had suffered a massive heart attack.

“The alarm was raised but without an ambulance nearby and and no air ambulance available, I had to use the first aid skills I have as part of my job.

“It was an awful situation having to continue giving my dad CPR for over 50 minutes before the paramedics finally arrived.

Alex Joiner with his Scottish Twinshock Champion trophy in 2009.
Alex with his Scottish Twinshock trophy in 2009. image: Sara Joiner

“Sadly, my dad didn’t survive, and his loss has had a devastating effect on me and my family.

“He was mad about motocross his whole life and it was pretty much what he lived for.

“My dad is the reason I got into it and have been riding myself for the last 10 years

“We’d travel all over Scotland to ride courses and looking back, the majority of the time I spent with my dad was on a bike.

“For a long time afterwards I couldn’t face getting back on the bike.

Sara Joiner with dad, Alex out on the course.
Sara and Alex on the course. Image: Sara Joiner
Sara and her dad, Alex doing what they loved most - motocross.
The pair loved riding their motocross bikes together. Image: Sara Joiner

“I was struggling to come to terms with the loss of my dad.

“But I really didn’t want others to have to go through the same trauma.”

Sara came up with the idea of paying for a defibrillator at Duns in the Borders – her dad’s favourite course – and launched an online fundraiser.

Donations were also welcomed at Alex’s funeral in Forfar.

Thanks to these, and a number of fundraisers across Scotland, the total donated has now reached more than £15,000.

‘I can’t bear the thought of others suffering the same fate’

That money has been put to good use by paying for the machines to be installed at 11 Scottish motocross tracks.

Sara said: “I can’t bear the thought of others suffering the same fate, so decided to set up four motocross fundraisers.

“I’ve raised £15,393, which has been enough to give each course a kit.

Sara Joiner presents David Paton from Kingdom Off-road Motocorss Club in Fife with the defibrillator.
Sara presents David Paton from Kingdom Off-road Motocross Club in Fife with a defibrillator. Image: Sara Joiner
Sara hands over a defibrillator to Craig Hall at Duns Motocross Track.
Sara hands over a defibrillator to Craig Hall at Duns Motocross Track. Image: Sara Joiner

“To be able to put something back into the hobby that my dad loved and was his passion has helped the healing process.

“He lived for motocross, so if his loss helps to save others from potentially the safe fate then some good has come from it.”

Sara is now in the process of delivering the defibrillators to the tracks.

She added: “They all knew my dad and know he was motocross mad, so to have the support of the courses means a huge amount to me and my family.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

A blue bin will be added for Angus residents this year. the Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
8 out of 10 residents say no to Angus glass bin changes
Lisa Cox of SFRS using one of the new mannequins with (back from left) Kenny Petrie, SFRS; Kenny Gammie and Ellie Emslie of Montrose Port Authority and Gary Wood, SFRS.
Montrose Port funding will help Angus youngsters learn lifesaving CPR
3D printed gun stock image.
Police find 3D printed gun in Tayside for first time
woman who died at St Cyrus beauty spot
Tributes paid to 'loveliest woman' who died in Hogmanay tragedy at St Cyrus
B9128 south of Craichie
Drivers facing 22-mile diversion during Angus roadworks
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Montrose nightclub Picture shows; Callum Owens. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/01/2024
Bouncer fined for attacking customer at Montrose nightclub
Cheeky Monkeys in Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Owners of Montrose soft play centre reveal plans to move on
Bill Nicoll. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pensioner injured after falling on train tracks at Dundee station
A fault between Montrose and Arbroath is causing delays to Train services
Delays to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to signalling fault
The A90 near Brechin
A90 Brechin roadworks: Full details as drivers face a month of disruption

Conversation