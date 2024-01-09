‘Devastated’ Forfar firefighter raises thousands after dad’s death at motocross track

A Forfar firefighter who gave her dad CPR after he suffered cardiac arrest on a motocross track has raised thousands for potentially life-saving equipment.

Alex Joiner, 63, was riding his motocross bike when he took unwell.

Daughter Sara – who was on the course with her dad at the time – battled in vain to save him.

She administered CPR for nearly an hour before paramedics arrived at the course near Strathaven, in Lanarkshire, last June.

Sadly, Alex – the 2009 Scottish Twinshock Champion and an aviation engineer by trade – died.

But the tragedy has inspired Sara to raise thousands of pounds for defibrillators in the hope that she can save other lives.

‘It was an awful situation having to give my dad CPR’

Sara believes if a defibrillator had been available, her dad may have stood a better chance of surviving.

She told The Courier: “One minute we were riding our bikes together and the next he was not behind me.

“I raced back and found that he had suffered a massive heart attack.

“The alarm was raised but without an ambulance nearby and and no air ambulance available, I had to use the first aid skills I have as part of my job.

“It was an awful situation having to continue giving my dad CPR for over 50 minutes before the paramedics finally arrived.

“Sadly, my dad didn’t survive, and his loss has had a devastating effect on me and my family.

“He was mad about motocross his whole life and it was pretty much what he lived for.

“My dad is the reason I got into it and have been riding myself for the last 10 years

“We’d travel all over Scotland to ride courses and looking back, the majority of the time I spent with my dad was on a bike.

“For a long time afterwards I couldn’t face getting back on the bike.

“I was struggling to come to terms with the loss of my dad.

“But I really didn’t want others to have to go through the same trauma.”

Sara came up with the idea of paying for a defibrillator at Duns in the Borders – her dad’s favourite course – and launched an online fundraiser.

Donations were also welcomed at Alex’s funeral in Forfar.

Thanks to these, and a number of fundraisers across Scotland, the total donated has now reached more than £15,000.

‘I can’t bear the thought of others suffering the same fate’

That money has been put to good use by paying for the machines to be installed at 11 Scottish motocross tracks.

Sara said: “I can’t bear the thought of others suffering the same fate, so decided to set up four motocross fundraisers.

“I’ve raised £15,393, which has been enough to give each course a kit.

“To be able to put something back into the hobby that my dad loved and was his passion has helped the healing process.

“He lived for motocross, so if his loss helps to save others from potentially the safe fate then some good has come from it.”

Sara is now in the process of delivering the defibrillators to the tracks.

She added: “They all knew my dad and know he was motocross mad, so to have the support of the courses means a huge amount to me and my family.”