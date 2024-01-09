Forfar views sought on 50MW battery plant plan

An energy firm is offering Forfar residents the opportunity to air their views on plans for a 49.9MW battery storage plant beside Station Park.

Vital Energi has brought forward the bid for land at Carseview Road beside the football ground.

And the Loons’ home will host a public consultation on the scheme next week.

It takes place on Tuesday January 16 from 4pm to 8pm.

The proposed site is an old gasworks beside the stadium car park.

The gas tank there was a feature of the skyline for generations before being taken down decades ago.

Vital Energi say the proposed development consists of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) involving proven lithium-ion technology.

It will will provide grid balancing services.

The system will be capable of charging/discharging electricity for a period of up to four hours via the National Grid network.

The Bellshill company lodged a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) with Angus Council in December.

It is the first stage of the planning process for major applications.