Forfar views sought on 50MW battery plant plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar views sought on 50MW battery plant plan

The planned battery storage plant site is beside Forfar Athletic's Station Park, which will host a public consultation event next week.

By Graham Brown
The planned battery storage site is beside Forfar Athletic's Station Park. Image: Google
The planned battery storage site is beside Forfar Athletic's Station Park. Image: Google

An energy firm is offering Forfar residents the opportunity to air their views on plans for a 49.9MW battery storage plant beside Station Park.

Vital Energi has brought forward the bid for land at Carseview Road beside the football ground.

And the Loons’ home will host a public consultation on the scheme next week.

It takes place on Tuesday January 16 from 4pm to 8pm.

The proposed site is an old gasworks beside the stadium car park.

The gas tank there was a feature of the skyline for generations before being taken down decades ago.

Vital Energi say the proposed development consists of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) involving proven lithium-ion technology.

It will will provide grid balancing services.

The system will be capable of charging/discharging electricity for a period of up to four hours via the National Grid network.

The Bellshill company lodged a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) with Angus Council in December.

It is the first stage of the planning process for major applications.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Redford Road in Padanaram where an Angus bin worker was hit by a van
Angus bin worker, 64, injured after being hit by van
Sara Joiner and her dad, Alex at a motocross course.
'Devastated' Forfar firefighter raises thousands after dad's death at motocross track
A blue bin will be added for Angus residents this year. the Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
8 out of 10 residents say no to Angus glass bin changes
6
Lisa Cox of SFRS using one of the new mannequins with (back from left) Kenny Petrie, SFRS; Kenny Gammie and Ellie Emslie of Montrose Port Authority and Gary Wood, SFRS.
Montrose Port funding will help Angus youngsters learn lifesaving CPR
3D printed gun stock image.
Police find 3D printed gun in Tayside for first time
woman who died at St Cyrus beauty spot
Tributes paid to 'loveliest woman' who died in Hogmanay tragedy at St Cyrus
B9128 south of Craichie
Drivers facing 22-mile diversion during Angus roadworks
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Montrose nightclub Picture shows; Callum Owens. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/01/2024
Bouncer fined for attacking customer at Montrose nightclub
Designs for the new homes beside Westway in Arbroath. Image: Angus Council
21 new council homes planned for Arbroath "last resort" flats site
Cheeky Monkeys in Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Owners of Montrose soft play centre reveal plans to move on

Conversation