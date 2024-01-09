Angus bin worker, 64, injured after being hit by van

An Angus bin worker has been injured after being hit by a van.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Padanaram, near Forfar, on Monday afternoon.

The 64-year-old man, who was working for Angus Council, was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged.

Angus Council confirmed the incident involved one of its staff members.

A spokesperson said: “An incident occurred on Monday afternoon which resulted in injury to one of our operatives.

“They were taken to Ninewells and have since been discharged.

“Police Scotland are investigating the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Monday we were called to a report of a crash involving a van and a pedestrian on Redford Road, Padanaram.

“Emergency services attended and a 64-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”