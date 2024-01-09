Angus man told he has to be evicted before getting council house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus man told he has to be evicted before getting council house

Richard Petrie, 62, says his situation is causing him severe mental health issues.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Richard Petrie faces being made homeless
Richard Petrie says Angus Council is unwilling to help until he has been evicted. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An Angus man fears he will end up out on the streets before the local authority gives him a council house.

Richard Petrie, 62, says Angus Council has told him he will need to be evicted from his current home before it can help.

The former scaffolder says the situation is causing him sleepless nights and giving him suicidal thoughts.

Richard Petrie: ‘Angus Council says I’m not a priority’

Richard explained that he has lived in his current private rental property in Carnoustie for three years and has been on Angus Council’s housing list for five.

He said: “My landlord is selling his property which he is perfectly entitled to do.

“He has given me the appropriate notice which means I will have to leave on March 8.

“I have spoken with Angus Council and they have told me I’m not a priority and not entitled to a council home.”

Richard added: “They have told me to stay where I am, get evicted and be made homeless and then they can step in.

“So that means I am facing being turfed out onto the street on March 8 with all my furniture and belongings and have nowhere to go.”

Eviction threat giving Carnoustie man sleepless nights

Richard has been unable to work for the past six years due to mental health issues following the death of his mother.

He says he will no longer be able to afford a private rental once his notice period has ended.

He said: “This situation is causing me sleepless nights.

“I suffer from mental health issues and depression anyway and this is making everything so much worse.

“I have been having suicidal thoughts it has become so bad.

Richard Petrie faces being made homeless
Richard Petrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I can’t believe the council would tell me to make myself homeless before they will help.

“I have given them plenty of notice but it’s not helping my situation at all.

“I’m at my wit’s end and don’t know where to turn next – this can’t be right but I am getting absolutely nowhere with the council.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “While we will not discuss individual cases, we can confirm we are in contact with this individual and providing them with appropriate advice and support.”

Conversation