Angus man told he has to be evicted before getting council house

An Angus man fears he will end up out on the streets before the local authority gives him a council house.

Richard Petrie, 62, says Angus Council has told him he will need to be evicted from his current home before it can help.

The former scaffolder says the situation is causing him sleepless nights and giving him suicidal thoughts.

Richard Petrie: ‘Angus Council says I’m not a priority’

Richard explained that he has lived in his current private rental property in Carnoustie for three years and has been on Angus Council’s housing list for five.

He said: “My landlord is selling his property which he is perfectly entitled to do.

“He has given me the appropriate notice which means I will have to leave on March 8.

“I have spoken with Angus Council and they have told me I’m not a priority and not entitled to a council home.”

Richard added: “They have told me to stay where I am, get evicted and be made homeless and then they can step in.

“So that means I am facing being turfed out onto the street on March 8 with all my furniture and belongings and have nowhere to go.”

Eviction threat giving Carnoustie man sleepless nights

Richard has been unable to work for the past six years due to mental health issues following the death of his mother.

He says he will no longer be able to afford a private rental once his notice period has ended.

He said: “This situation is causing me sleepless nights.

“I suffer from mental health issues and depression anyway and this is making everything so much worse.

“I have been having suicidal thoughts it has become so bad.

“I can’t believe the council would tell me to make myself homeless before they will help.

“I have given them plenty of notice but it’s not helping my situation at all.

“I’m at my wit’s end and don’t know where to turn next – this can’t be right but I am getting absolutely nowhere with the council.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “While we will not discuss individual cases, we can confirm we are in contact with this individual and providing them with appropriate advice and support.”