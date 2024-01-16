Fire crew scrambled after car ‘explodes’ into flames in Birkhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire crew scrambled after car ‘explodes’ into flames in Birkhill

An eyewitness reported hearing a loud 'pop' as the flames engulfed the vehicle.

By Neil Henderson
Car burst into flames on the A923 in Birkhill.
A car burst into flames on the A923 in Birkhill. Image: Jim Spence/ DC Thomson

Firefighters have been scrambled after a car burst into flames on street in Birkhill on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses raised the alarm after the car was seen alight on the A923 shortly after 3pm.

One fire appliance from McAlpine Road station was dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, firefighters found the car well alight.

One eyewitness described hearing a “load pop” before the car “exploded into flames“.

They said that fire crews were quickly on the scene to tackle the blaze with nearby residents advised to return to their homes for safety.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 3.06pm of a vehicle on fire on the A923 in Birkhill.

“One appliance was dispatched from McAlpine Road station in Dundee.

“On arrival, the vehicle was found to be fully alight.

“Officers worked to extinguish the fire and remain at the scene as they continue to make the scene safe.

“There are no reported injuries.”

