Fire crew scrambled after car ‘explodes’ into flames in Birkhill

Firefighters have been scrambled after a car burst into flames on street in Birkhill on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses raised the alarm after the car was seen alight on the A923 shortly after 3pm.

One fire appliance from McAlpine Road station was dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, firefighters found the car well alight.

One eyewitness described hearing a “load pop” before the car “exploded into flames“.

They said that fire crews were quickly on the scene to tackle the blaze with nearby residents advised to return to their homes for safety.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 3.06pm of a vehicle on fire on the A923 in Birkhill.

“One appliance was dispatched from McAlpine Road station in Dundee.

“On arrival, the vehicle was found to be fully alight.

“Officers worked to extinguish the fire and remain at the scene as they continue to make the scene safe.

“There are no reported injuries.”