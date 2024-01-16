Dundee United under-18 girls ‘blindsided’ after being told team to fold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United under-18 girls ‘blindsided’ after being told team to fold

Players say they have been told on Zoom, without warning, that their team will cease to exist after a year of issues

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee United Community Trust girls under-18 football team. Image: Supplied
The Dundee United Community Trust under-18s girls football team

Players have been left “blindsided” after Dundee United Community Trust’s under-18s girls’ team folded with immediate effect.

The 14 girls and their parents say they were given no warning that the side would cease to exist.

However, they say it has come after a year of issues  – including team coaches having to buy footballs for the girls to play with.

DUCT has apologised for the decision but says financial reasons played a part.

Shock and anger among parents of Dundee United under-18s

Three parents told The Courier of their shock and anger.

Jenna Rylance, whose daughter, Aimee, 16, is one of the girls affected, said the club offered no explanation or consultation.

She said: “We were called to a Zoom meeting last week and given the news.

“The girls are blindsided by this decision.

“Many of them have played for the club for years, going through all the age groups, and have now been left with no club to play for.

“At this stage, many of the girls were hoping that the next step would be the Dundee United FC women’s team.”

While affiliated to DUFC, the girls’ teams are run by Dundee United Community Trust.

The boys’ sides are run by the club itself.

Jenna added: “We have had a year where things have been a shambles.

“They weren’t registered properly last year and ended up only being able to play in friendlies as a result.

“The volunteer coaches have been providing strips and footballs out of their own pocket, and also having to bring along first aid kits.

“There have been so many issues and now a whole team of girls has been let down.”

Parents of footballers say ‘things have been a mess for a year’

Caroline Corby’s daughter, Kirsten, also plays for the team.

Caroline said: “Things have been a mess for a year and now it has come to a head with this announcement.

“We have been given no reasons or answers to our questions – I don’t think how they are behaving is befitting to a charitable organisation such as this.

“We pay £25 a month subs for the girls but still coaches have been supplying equipment.”

Andy Jamieson, whose daughter Poppy is a member of the squad, said: “This is really worrying for the girls. They now have nowhere to go to play football.

“The way the trust has been behaving is unacceptable – it needs to be completely accountable and we don’t believe it has been.

“We had no prior communication and the decision was told to us on a Zoom call.”

DUCT: ‘Decision is disappointing’

Jamie Kirk, chief executive of Dundee United Community Trust, said the decision not to operate an under-18s girls squad for the 2024 season was very disappointing.

He also admitted that in 2023 they would liked to “have done better.”

Dundee United Community Trust girls football
Jamie Kirk. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson

“This was a key consideration when planning what we could deliver in 2024,” he added.

“This factor, added to well-known challenges of recruiting new players at older age groups and ever-increasing pressures on charity resources, led us to this unpalatable conclusion.

“We’re aware that the news was unwelcome and that the players and parents are disappointed and reiterate our apology to them for this outcome.

“This was far from an easy decision and in no way represents a lack of interest in the girls and women’s game.”

He added that that the trust would continue to run girls teams at under-12s to under-16s.

Conversation