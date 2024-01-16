Dundee United under-18 girls ‘blindsided’ after being told team to fold

Players have been left “blindsided” after Dundee United Community Trust’s under-18s girls’ team folded with immediate effect.

The 14 girls and their parents say they were given no warning that the side would cease to exist.

However, they say it has come after a year of issues – including team coaches having to buy footballs for the girls to play with.

DUCT has apologised for the decision but says financial reasons played a part.

Shock and anger among parents of Dundee United under-18s

Three parents told The Courier of their shock and anger.

Jenna Rylance, whose daughter, Aimee, 16, is one of the girls affected, said the club offered no explanation or consultation.

She said: “We were called to a Zoom meeting last week and given the news.

“The girls are blindsided by this decision.

“Many of them have played for the club for years, going through all the age groups, and have now been left with no club to play for.

“At this stage, many of the girls were hoping that the next step would be the Dundee United FC women’s team.”

While affiliated to DUFC, the girls’ teams are run by Dundee United Community Trust.

The boys’ sides are run by the club itself.

Jenna added: “We have had a year where things have been a shambles.

“They weren’t registered properly last year and ended up only being able to play in friendlies as a result.

“The volunteer coaches have been providing strips and footballs out of their own pocket, and also having to bring along first aid kits.

“There have been so many issues and now a whole team of girls has been let down.”

Parents of footballers say ‘things have been a mess for a year’

Caroline Corby’s daughter, Kirsten, also plays for the team.

Caroline said: “Things have been a mess for a year and now it has come to a head with this announcement.

“We have been given no reasons or answers to our questions – I don’t think how they are behaving is befitting to a charitable organisation such as this.

“We pay £25 a month subs for the girls but still coaches have been supplying equipment.”

Andy Jamieson, whose daughter Poppy is a member of the squad, said: “This is really worrying for the girls. They now have nowhere to go to play football.

“The way the trust has been behaving is unacceptable – it needs to be completely accountable and we don’t believe it has been.

“We had no prior communication and the decision was told to us on a Zoom call.”

DUCT: ‘Decision is disappointing’

Jamie Kirk, chief executive of Dundee United Community Trust, said the decision not to operate an under-18s girls squad for the 2024 season was very disappointing.

He also admitted that in 2023 they would liked to “have done better.”

“This was a key consideration when planning what we could deliver in 2024,” he added.

“This factor, added to well-known challenges of recruiting new players at older age groups and ever-increasing pressures on charity resources, led us to this unpalatable conclusion.

“We’re aware that the news was unwelcome and that the players and parents are disappointed and reiterate our apology to them for this outcome.

“This was far from an easy decision and in no way represents a lack of interest in the girls and women’s game.”

He added that that the trust would continue to run girls teams at under-12s to under-16s.