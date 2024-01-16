Tuesday court round-up — Drink-drive postie and half-naked brick banger

A Dundee postie has been banned from the road after driving through the Hilltown while drunk.

Kevin Moran, 56, of Bonnethill Court, admitted driving with excess alcohol (57 mics/22) on December 22 last year.

Solicitor Ross Bennett told Dundee Sheriff Court his client had tried to get a taxi and it was “lashing rain.”

He also tendered a letter from the 56-year-old’s supervisor.

Sheriff George Way fined Moran £300 plus a £20 victim surcharge and disqualified him for a year.

Ex-councillor guilty

Former Tory councillor Mick Green has been found guilty of two sex attacks against children in Glenrothes. The 73-year-old former councillor for Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch, had denied groping a 10-year-old girl as she watched TV and sexually assaulting a boy on a footpath more than a decade ago. He was found guilty after trial and will be sentenced later.

Brick banger

A half-naked Dunfermline man banged the patio doors of a property while carrying a brick.

Darren Cross, 39, of Duncan Crescent, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, when he appeared at the city’s sheriff court.

The offence happened on December 12 2023 at an address in Ritchie Place, Dunfermline.

Court papers state Cross entered the curtilage of a property whilst naked from the waist down, kicked and banged on the patio doors, shouted, swore, attempted to open the doors, acted aggressively while in possession of a brick and made threats.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing until February 7 to obtain background reports.

Loved-up thugs

A pair of lovebird thugs who stole £650 in a terrifying Dundee robbery have been jailed after a court heard they are both assessed as being maximum risk to the community. Violent couple Nicola McPhee and Gary MacNair were both convicted of the assault and robbery in Dundonald Street, Dundee following a trial at Forfar Sheriff Court.

New (drink) driver

A new driver from Kelty crashed his car into a lamppost after drinking four pints, a court has heard.

Alistair Sangster pled guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit (166mg/67) on the A92 at Halbeath Roundabout, Crossgates, on August 22 2023.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10.15pm as Sangster, then 17, drove with a friend in the passenger seat.

Police and the fire service attended the scene and Sangster was taken to hospital in Kirkcaldy to be assessed for injuries.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused… informed police officers he had been drinking in the pub and had about four pints before getting in his car.”

Defence lawyer Paul Donnachie told the court the offence took place a few weeks before his client’s 18th birthday and he was out with friends and was persuaded, foolishly, to drive.

Mr Donnachie said apprentice welder Sangster, of Dewars Avenue was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £500.

Sheriff Francis Gill told him it was by good fortune there was not a more serious outcome, adding: “It’s a matter of concern it took place not long after you had passed your driving test”.

Market chaos

A stallholder has been allowed to keep her driving licence after causing chaos at a car boot sale in Perthshire. Samantha Corbiere, 37, from Glenrothes, drove over a fellow trader’s display of DVDs and struck a steward twice with her car. She as charged with dangerous driving after motoring out of the Errol Sunday market site after a suspected theft from her stall, but a guilty plea to careless driving was accepted.

Lout jailed

A Brechin lout has been locked up for more than two years after admitting a string of offences.

Dale Smith, 39, appeared in the dock to be sentenced in connection with a host of complaints dating back to early 2023.

On March 29 last year, he admitted sending voice notes on Facebook to another man which were grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing.

He referred to his victim in a derogatory manner, threatened him and another person with violence, demanded to meet face-to-face and insulted police.

On April 16, he vandalised a car in the town’s Middleton Park by kicking its wing mirrors and climbing on top of it, causing damage.

On June 12, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at Market Street.

He adopted an aggressive attitude with police and repeatedly shouted he would assault them.

Smith was on bail at the time of all three offences.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey imposed 27-week prison sentences on all three complaints and replaced a community payback order imposed for resisting, obstructing or hindering police in October 2021 on Brechin’s High Street with another 27-week sentence.

Smith, whose addresses are listed in court papers as being both Nursery Park in Brechin and Grantham Drive in Skegness, will serve each sentence back-to-back, totalling 108 weeks.

