Dundee United Community Trust aim to combat social isolation thanks to £10,000 funding success

The Dundee Community Trust is aiming to reduce loneliness and social isolation facing those living with a disability with a new initiative launching this month.

Aided by £10,000 worth of funding from the SPFL Trust Innovation Fund, the community organisation will run weekly activities aimed at those aged between 18 and 30.

It’s hoped the programme will provide “much-needed” opportunities for adults with a range of disabilities living in Dundee.

Lisa Croll, head of operations at Dundee United Community Trust: “As soon as the funding was available, we knew that this was the project that we wanted to apply to run.

“And we’re over the moon to recieved the funding.

“The project will aimed at adults living in Dundee with a disability as there is very little in terms of social clubs for this demography, especially when they are over 21.

“So it’s all about social inclusion.”

The activities will be split between Tannadice, where activities such a games nights will be held, and other locations across the city.

Lisa said: [This project] will run weekly until May.

“Half of the weeks we will be at Tannadice and we are open to suggestions about what activities we can do.

“We will also look to take participants away from Tannadice, so for example wall climbing, bowling or to the cinema.”

“We’ll try to make it happen (if people want it).

Lisa added: “A lot of these individuals who will benefit from this are already known to us through the schools or colleges.

“Bu there is limited capacity so people have to register.”

‘I’m sure it will be a great success’

SPFL Trust CEO, Nicky Reid, added: “We are delighted to be supporting Dundee United Community Trust on their newest programme, which will support people in Dundee living with a disability.

“This programme will allow participants to be involved in something special within their community, and I’m sure it will be a great success.”

For more information on the programme, contact the Dundee United Community Trust at enquiries@dundeeunitedct.co.uk.