Angus & The Mearns

Forfar couple still waiting for heating in council home after 13 months

Bruce Lamb says wife Susan moved out over Christmas as they relied on just one fan heater.

By James Simpson
Bruce Lamb has faced a long wait for a new heating system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bruce Lamb has faced a long wait for a new heating system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Forfar couple say they are still waiting for heating at their council home – 13 months after the last system broke down.

Bruce Lamb and his wife Susan have been using just one fan heater over the past two winters.

Their previous heating system – a coal fire and back boiler – was condemned by the local authority in December 2022.

The pair thought their “nightmare” was finally over late last year when a new electrical heating system was finally installed.

But Bruce, 63, says the system at their Graham Crescent home is not yet operational.

Forfar couple ‘exasperated’ as home left with no heating

Former dock worker Bruce said: “We’ve become completely exasperated by this. We’ve been making constant phonecalls seeking answers.

“We thought the nightmare was over when the new heating went in around late November into December last year.

“While the heating units are in place, they are yet to be connected. We’ve contacted the council and the provider.

“It’s something to do with the smart meter but the reality is we still have no heating.

“My wife had to move out over Christmas. I just couldn’t bear her having to live like this over the festive period.

Forfar man Bruce Lamb at his Graham Crescent.
Bruce Lamb at his Graham Crescent home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Part of the reason I stayed was that claims were made someone would come out and complete the job on December 27.

“No one seems to be able to give me a straight answer.”

Bruce is now hoping the work will be completed before next winter.

He added: “Hopefully we’ll get an early Christmas miracle.

“When I’ve been out with the dog in the street, people can’t believe how long it’s taking, after reading the story back in August.”

Angus Council ‘in discussions with contractor’ over heating in Forfar home

Angus Council says it is in discussions with Ovo – part of SSE – about finishing the work.

A spokeswoman said: “The electrical central heating has been fitted in the tenant’s house by our contractors and is awaiting final connection by SSE.

“We are working with our contractors to establish why there is a delay in this being carried out by SSE.”

Ovo has been contacted for comment.

