Forfar couple face ‘grim winter’ after almost 9 months without heating at home

A Forfar couple are facing a “grim winter” after living without heating for almost nine months.

Bruce Lamb and his wife Susan have been waiting on a new electrical heating system being installed at their Graham Crescent home since Christmas.

The council tenants claim they have so far been given no explanation about why the works have failed to start.

Bruce, 63, previously had a coal fire and back boiler in his flat, which was condemned by the local authority.

Almost nine months without heating

The ex-dock worker revealed problems with his old heating system began in November.

He said: “We’ve lived here over 20 years and had a coal fire and back boiler in the flat.

“Workers came in and basically condemned the heating system in December and said it would need totally replaced.

“We were promised a new electrical heating system.

“Given it was around the festive period they explained it could be after the holidays.

“The property would need rewired, we were the only house in the street that had a back boiler.

“Staff told me it would be easier to install gas but it had to be electric.

“As a temporary means we were given two fan heaters – in the short-term I was prepared to accept it.”

As temperatures plummeted over the winter Bruce said it was a “grim existence” as they tried to chase the local authority for answers.

Fears of another ‘grim winter’

Despite numerous phones calls and visiting Forfar Library to speak with council representatives they are still no further forward.

Bruce, who grew up in Dundee, added: “When I’ve called to chase for answers the council staff are equally baffled by the lack of movement.

“Last winter was a fairly grim existence and we’re fearing we could be in for another grim winter.

“We were wrapping ourselves in blankets just to keep ourselves warm,

“We just don’t understand why it’s taking so long to get this sorted out.”

Angus Council ‘exploring all options’

An Angus Council spokeswoman confirmed it was “exploring all options” with the tenant.

She said: “We are aware of the issues with this tenant’s heating system.

“In December 2022, following a report his heating was not working, he was supplied with portable heaters as a temporary solution.

“We have previously explored the option of installing a new electric heating system which the tenant was unhappy with.

“However, as we move towards decarbonising heating systems right across the housing stock we were unable to offer the installation of a gas heating system as an alternative.

“We are actively exploring all options with the tenant and we are confident that a positive resolution can be reached.”