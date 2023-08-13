Forfar couple face ‘grim winter’ after almost 9 months without heating at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar couple face ‘grim winter’ after almost 9 months without heating at home

Angus Council was meant to start installing a new electrical heating system at the turn of the year.

By James Simpson
Forfar man Bruce Lamb at his Graham Crescent.
Bruce Lamb at his Graham Crescent home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Forfar couple are facing a “grim winter” after living without heating for almost nine months.

Bruce Lamb and his wife Susan have been waiting on a new electrical heating system being installed at their Graham Crescent home since Christmas.

The council tenants claim they have so far been given no explanation about why the works have failed to start.

Bruce, 63, previously had a coal fire and back boiler in his flat, which was condemned by the local authority.

Almost nine months without heating

The ex-dock worker revealed problems with his old heating system began in November.

He said: “We’ve lived here over 20 years and had a coal fire and back boiler in the flat.

“Workers came in and basically condemned the heating system in December and said it would need totally replaced.

“We were promised a new electrical heating system.

“Given it was around the festive period they explained it could be after the holidays.

“The property would need rewired, we were the only house in the street that had a back boiler.

Bruce Lamb. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Staff told me it would be easier to install gas but it had to be electric.

“As a temporary means we were given two fan heaters – in the short-term I was prepared to accept it.”

As temperatures plummeted over the winter Bruce said it was a “grim existence” as they tried to chase the local authority for answers.

Fears of another ‘grim winter’

Despite numerous phones calls and visiting Forfar Library to speak with council representatives they are still no further forward.

Bruce, who grew up in Dundee, added: “When I’ve called to chase for answers the council staff are equally baffled by the lack of movement.

“Last winter was a fairly grim existence and we’re fearing we could be in for another grim winter.

“We were wrapping ourselves in blankets just to keep ourselves warm,

“We just don’t understand why it’s taking so long to get this sorted out.”

Angus Council ‘exploring all options’

An Angus Council spokeswoman confirmed it was “exploring all options” with the tenant.

She said: “We are aware of the issues with this tenant’s heating system.

“In December 2022, following a report his heating was not working, he was supplied with portable heaters as a temporary solution.

“We have previously explored the option of installing a new electric heating system which the tenant was unhappy with.

“However, as we move towards decarbonising heating systems right across the housing stock we were unable to offer the installation of a gas heating system as an alternative.

“We are actively exploring all options with the tenant and we are confident that a positive resolution can be reached.”

Conversation