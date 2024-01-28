Arbroath boy racers slammed for tearing up local park and football pitches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath boy racers slammed for tearing up local park and football pitches

Damage to the town's Victoria Park and Hercules Den at the weekend has appalled and angered locals.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Victoria Park
The damage at Victoria Park. Image: Supplied

Boy racers have torn up two football pitches in Arbroath at the weekend – leaving locals furious.

Long tyre tracks were gouged into the pitches and grassy areas at Victoria Park and Hercules Den overnight.

Angry locals have condemned the actions of the anti-social drivers and are calling for something to be done to prevent it from happening again.

One resident, who witnessed the damage but didn’t want to be named, said: “This is appalling.

Victoria Park, Arbroath vandalism
The damaged pitches, Image: Supplied

“Mindless vandals and boy racers in cars keep causing a huge amount of damage at the pitches.

“This damage makes the pitches unplayable until they can either be repaired or improved with time.

“I don’t understand why someone would do this to their own community – they are spoiling things for their own families, friends and neighbours.”

The pitches at Hercules Den are also used by Arbroath Youth Football, and have been left virtually unplayable.

Arbroath Youth Football: ‘This happens all the time’

A spokesperson said: “This happens all the time.

“The cars drive onto the grass because the wooden barriers are getting broken and they get onto the grass with cars and tear it up.

“We also have problems with scrambler motorbikes and electric Sur-Ron bikes.

“A lot of work has to be done to make sure these football pitches are playable for the girls and boys football teams.”

Arbroath Conservative councillor Derek Wann says he’s appalled at the latest damage.

Arbroath vandalism
Derek Wann beside previous damage at Victoria Park. Image: DC Thomson

He added: “This keeps happening and it has to stop.

“This is mindless vandalism and I’m appalled that it has happened yet again.

“The football pitches at Victoria Park are for the use of the whole community.

“Driving on the pitches and causing this level of damage is not acceptable.

“I hope the police can keep an increased eye on what it is happening there.”

Police Scotland could not provide comment on the incident.

