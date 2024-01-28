Arbroath boy racers slammed for tearing up local park and football pitches

Boy racers have torn up two football pitches in Arbroath at the weekend – leaving locals furious.

Long tyre tracks were gouged into the pitches and grassy areas at Victoria Park and Hercules Den overnight.

Angry locals have condemned the actions of the anti-social drivers and are calling for something to be done to prevent it from happening again.

One resident, who witnessed the damage but didn’t want to be named, said: “This is appalling.

“Mindless vandals and boy racers in cars keep causing a huge amount of damage at the pitches.

“This damage makes the pitches unplayable until they can either be repaired or improved with time.

“I don’t understand why someone would do this to their own community – they are spoiling things for their own families, friends and neighbours.”

The pitches at Hercules Den are also used by Arbroath Youth Football, and have been left virtually unplayable.

Arbroath Youth Football: ‘This happens all the time’

A spokesperson said: “This happens all the time.

“The cars drive onto the grass because the wooden barriers are getting broken and they get onto the grass with cars and tear it up.

“We also have problems with scrambler motorbikes and electric Sur-Ron bikes.

“A lot of work has to be done to make sure these football pitches are playable for the girls and boys football teams.”

Arbroath Conservative councillor Derek Wann says he’s appalled at the latest damage.

He added: “This keeps happening and it has to stop.

“This is mindless vandalism and I’m appalled that it has happened yet again.

“The football pitches at Victoria Park are for the use of the whole community.

“Driving on the pitches and causing this level of damage is not acceptable.

“I hope the police can keep an increased eye on what it is happening there.”

Police Scotland could not provide comment on the incident.