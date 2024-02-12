Experts say Arbroath harbour breakwater is still safe after weekend storm battering

Experts say Arbroath’s harbour breakwater remains in a safe condition despite a weekend storm battering.

High tides lifted off several stone slabs on a section of the south breakwater, near the Signal Tower museum and lifeboat station.

It was the hardest-hit section of seafront defences which have already been damaged by other recent storms.

The broken breakwater was inspected on Monday.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Bad weather over the weekend lifted off several stone slabs on top of the south breakwater wall but it remains in a safe condition.

“The stones have been collected and put aside and will be replaced when repairs are carried out on the west breakwater wall.”

It was also damaged during recent storms and had additional top stones removed over the weekend.

“A coping stone, which also came off the parapet of the bridge at Brothock Burn, adjacent to The Old Brewhouse, will also be put back in place.

“Contractors have visited the scene are currently assessing the damage and cost of repairs.”

One local said they had feared for the safety of some sightseers in the area around Danger Point and the harbour.

“The waves were huge,” they said.

“They were carrying rocks that could have done you a lot of damage if they had hit you,” they said.

Meanwhile, a major clean-up was continuing at Stonehaven after weekend weather which brought a stay away warning.

Shale and rocks rained down on the seafront as high tides created huge waves.

Businesses shut and the promenade was closed to the public on Saturday.

Warnings for the public to stay away carried over throughout the weekend.