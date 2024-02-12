Experts say Arbroath harbour breakwater is still safe after weekend storm battering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Experts say Arbroath harbour breakwater is still safe after weekend storm battering

Large blocks on top of Arbroath's south breakwater were toppled by the ferocity of weekend storm conditions during high tide.

By Graham Brown
The damage to Arbroath's south breakwater. Image: David Brown
The damage to Arbroath's south breakwater. Image: David Brown

Experts say Arbroath’s harbour breakwater remains in a safe condition despite a weekend storm battering.

High tides lifted off several stone slabs on a section of the south breakwater, near the Signal Tower museum and lifeboat station.

It was the hardest-hit section of seafront defences which have already been damaged by other recent storms.

Arbroath harbour breakwater
Part of the south breakwater was toppled by weekend storms. Image: David Brown

The broken breakwater was inspected on Monday.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Bad weather over the weekend lifted off several stone slabs on top of the south breakwater wall but it remains in a safe condition.

“The stones have been collected and put aside and will be replaced when repairs are carried out on the west breakwater wall.”

It was also damaged during recent storms and had additional top stones removed over the weekend.

“A coping stone, which also came off the parapet of the bridge at Brothock Burn, adjacent to The Old Brewhouse, will also be put back in place.

“Contractors have visited the scene are currently assessing the damage and cost of repairs.”

One local said they had feared for the safety of some sightseers in the area around Danger Point and the harbour.

“The waves were huge,” they said.

“They were carrying rocks that could have done you a lot of damage if they had hit you,” they said.

Meanwhile, a major clean-up was continuing at Stonehaven after weekend weather which brought a stay away warning.

Stonehaven storms.
Stonehaven seafront at the height of the weekend storm. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Shale and rocks rained down on the seafront as high tides created huge waves.

Businesses shut and the promenade was closed to the public on Saturday.

Warnings for the public to stay away carried over throughout the weekend.

