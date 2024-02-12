Steven MacLean: St Johnstone summer rebuild was bigger job than I expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean: St Johnstone summer rebuild was bigger job than I expected

The 41-year-old was tasked with shaping a squad while cutting a budget.

By Eric Nicolson
Former St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
Former St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean has admitted that the summer rebuild at St Johnstone was a bigger job than he thought it would be.

In his first interview since being sacked as Saints boss, MacLean has reflected on the work that had to be done in the close-season against a backdrop of a big budget cut to address a seven-figure financial loss.

The former cup winner took over from Callum Davidson and helped keep the Perth club in the Premiership.

But he was relieved of his duties at the end of October following a 4-0 defeat to St Mirren, with Saints winless and bottom of the table.

“Keeping the club up was a great achievement for us and we then turned a lot of players round,” said MacLean, who conducted the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw on Sunday.

“I think 17 players left the club.

“It was a big job – probably bigger than I thought it was going to be.

“But it was a great opportunity for me and I probably wouldn’t change much apart from a couple of things.

“I think we were actually starting to progress in the right way.

“We had a lot of injuries in the first part of the season and we couldn’t build any momentum but I feel like I left them with a squad that’s capable of staying up in the league.

“Unfortunately it didn’t end well but I’ve learned a lot from that.

A dejected St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
A dejected St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean during his last game in charge. Image: SNS.

“I’ve looked back and studied some of the mistakes I made but also things I did well.

“I’ve got a lot of fond memories and whatever I do next, I feel I’ll be a better coach or manager for that spell.

“But hopefully I can get back in soon and make an impact.”

Netball trip

MacLean has put his time away from the sharp end of the game to good use – personally and professionally.

“It’s been great to have had time to spend with the family and it’s the first break I’ve had from football for 25 years,” he said.

“My daughter plays netball for Scotland at under-17s so I’m getting to go to Gibraltar to watch her.

“If a manager’s job came up and it was the right opportunity and somebody wanted me then that would be great but I was never in a rush to be a manager.

“The circumstances happened where Callum (Davidson) lost his job and the club asked me to take over and we did well and they appointed me.

“But I’m happy to go in in any capacity. I enjoy coaching and being out on the grass.

“Management is a lot different and there are more outside influences.

“I’m currently doing my Uefa Pro Licence with the Scottish FA and it has been brilliant. I’ve learned a lot.

“We spent time with Ange Postecoglou, with David Moyes and we’ve been at Brentford as well.

“We’ve heard from Jesse Marsch and Callum Davidson more recently as well so there’s been lots of good experiences and I’ve learned lots from other candidates too.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Liam Gordon was at the centre of two big incidents at Dens Park.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Dundee boss Tony Docherty chooses wrong words to…
Chris Kane.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline and Queen's Park in battle to sign St Johnstone striker Chris Kane…
Michael Mellon
Dundee star Michael Mellon out of hospital after horror head knock as family praise…
4
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss blasts 'ridiculous' VAR intervention in painful loss to Dundee…
Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-1 St Johnstone: Player ratings and star men as VAR decision kicks off…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.
Dimitar Mitov: 'Best version' of St Johnstone can secure picture-changing win over Dundee
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein on St Johnstone's top six incentive v Dundee and confusion over 'hugely…
St Johnstone defender Dare Olufunwa.
St Johnstone star targets 'incredible' leap up Premiership table against Dundee
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
3 St Johnstone talking points as opportunity to leap FOUR Premiership places v Dundee…
SPFL leadership duo, Neil Doncaster and Murdoch MacLennan.
St Johnstone and 5 other Premiership clubs raise SPFL governance concerns

Conversation