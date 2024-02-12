Monday court round-up — Nit-picking abuser and ‘dodgy’ prison discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Nit-picking abuser and ‘dodgy’ prison discovery

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A “nit-picking” Dundee boyfriend escalated an argument about the milk in his coffee to the stage his partner fled her home barefoot.

Yousaf Simpson, 26, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after previously admitting acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Simpson, of Dundonald Street in Dundee, admitted the domestically aggravated offence at his partner’s home in Kirriemuir on November 26 2022.

Having stayed over the night before, he awoke on an airbed in the living room, feeling unwell.

His partner made him a cup of coffee, but he became agitated about how much milk she’d added.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said he “continued nit-picking”.

Forfar Sheriff Court.
Simpson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Simpson proceeded to call the woman names such as “dirty little tart,” and she told him to leave.

He refused to leave and an increasingly loud argument broke out.

The pair began to struggle violently and the woman dialled 999.

Simpson followed the woman outside apologising, but when she returned indoor and tried to lock him out, he stuck his foot in the door.

The woman proceeded to throw her phone at Simpson and dashed, shoeless, to her car where she locked him out.

Despite his efforts to enter the car, she fled to a friend’s house.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said Simpson had a “short but significant record”.

She placed him under supervision for two years and ordered him to complete the Caledonian Men’s programme for domestic offenders.

Mum’s bottle attack horror

A mum has told how she feared for her life after having her neck sliced open in a vicious bottle attack in an Arbroath nightclub.

Jeanette Irvine was left permanently scarred after she was confronted by Marie Huggan at De Vito’s.

Jeanette Irvine suffered horrific injuries in the nightclub assault. Images: Supplied

Huggan, 44, was jailed for nine months last week after a Dundee sheriff ruled there were no alternatives to a custodial sentence.

Mother-of-six Jeanette said she was terrified of the prospect of never seeing her children again as she was being attacked.

More than 18 months on from her ordeal, she said she is still receiving counselling and regularly suffers panic attacks.

Early morning takeaway

A crook was caught on camera breaking into a Dundee takeaway before fleeing in a taxi.

Ryan Mitchell forced his way into Istanbulie on Union Street on April 3 last year in the early hours of the morning.

Mitchell made off with £85 in the brazen raid, Dundee Sheriff Court was told. The repeat offender’s solicitor, however, said his client has undergone an “enormous change” after ridding himself of drugs.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said a member of staff had secured the premises after leaving work at around 1am.

Mitchell, of Hilltown Court, had been spotted on CCTV approaching the takeaway three times between 2.45am and 6am.

The Istanbulie takeaway on Union Street, Dundee.
The Istanbulie takeaway.

Ms Scarborough said: “On one of those occasions, the accused smashed the lower glass panel, entered and took £85 from the till.

“He then took a taxi home. He was traced later after a CCTV review.”

The 42-year-old pled guilty to a single charge of breaking into the takeaway.

Jim Caird, defending, said it was not lost on Mitchell that the offence was serious but insisted his client was making significant progress in overcoming a long-standing drug addiction.

He said: “There’s been an enormous change in him over the course of the last six months. Prior to that, he was a man suffering from drug-induced psychosis for many years.

“He was regularly taken by the police to Carseview but they wouldn’t deal with him because it was drug-induced psychosis.

“He’s effectively stopped taking drugs. His father has dementia and he is assisting in looking after him.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on Mitchell until next month for reports to be prepared.

‘Dodgy’ prison find

A Dundee drug dealer caught with “dodgy” contraband in his Perth Prison cell has effectively avoided further punishment.

Dale Pearson was jailed for five years in 2018 after he was caught with tens of thousands of pounds worth of cocaine stashed inside a board game.

Dale Pearson.
Dale Pearson.

The 31-year-old returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having an illegal SIM card on September 26 last year.

Guards spotted the device when they delivered milk to his cell at 7.15am.

“As they were about to leave, they noticed a mobile phone lying on his bed,” prosecutor Erika Watson said.

Paul Ralph, defending, said: “It was a prison-issue phone with a dodgy SIM card.”

He said his client was previously released but had since been recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Pearson: “You are no doubt aware that when you’re in prison, the rules are imposed for a reason.”

Pearson, who was last year ordered to pay back £1,800 of his crime profits, was sentenced to four months in jail. The sentence will run alongside his current jail time.

Banker had ‘worst’ abuse images

A banker from Dundee caught with “some of the worst” child sex abuse images ever seen by police will be supervised and have his internet access limited.

David Todd previously admitted being found with thousands of vile photographs which included the abuse of newborn babies and animals.

David Todd.
David Todd appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The 75-year-old worked with governments, educational institutions and the Department for International Development, Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously.

Police caught him after receiving information images were being downloaded from his former home on Bleachfield in Dundee.

Todd was at risk of a jail term after pleading guilty to the offence, with sentence deferred for reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alex Forootan.
Dundee businessman found guilty of sex attack on sleeping girl, 16
Stephen Hardstaff at a previous court appearance in 2021.
St Andrews man drank FIVE litres of whisky before racism on bus
Jeanette Irvine suffered horrific injuries in the nightclub bottle attack in Arbroath. Images: Supplied.
Mum recalls terrifying Arbroath nightclub bottle attack: 'I thought I wasn’t going to see…
Ernest Nicholson was caught when he chatted with a police decoy. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife offender, 58, told ‘12-year-old' he would use condom during sex to prevent pregnancy
Highland cattle are said to have been harmed near Stirling. Image: Shutterstock.
Accusation Highland cows near Stirling suffered in spring drought
Paedophile banker David Todd.
Dundee banker with 'worst abuse images ever seen' has internet access limited
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — City centre licker and cinema raid
Desiree Doogan. Image: Facebook.
Dundee event planner-turned-drug dealer caught with cocaine worth £21k
Ian Dunbar will return for sentencing later after sick material was found on his phone.
Dunfermline man found fellow paedophiles on Twitter
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman used knife and screwdriver in vicious attack on family friend