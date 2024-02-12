Monday court round-up — Nit-picking abuser and ‘dodgy’ prison discovery

A “nit-picking” Dundee boyfriend escalated an argument about the milk in his coffee to the stage his partner fled her home barefoot.

Yousaf Simpson, 26, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after previously admitting acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Simpson, of Dundonald Street in Dundee, admitted the domestically aggravated offence at his partner’s home in Kirriemuir on November 26 2022.

Having stayed over the night before, he awoke on an airbed in the living room, feeling unwell.

His partner made him a cup of coffee, but he became agitated about how much milk she’d added.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said he “continued nit-picking”.

Simpson proceeded to call the woman names such as “dirty little tart,” and she told him to leave.

He refused to leave and an increasingly loud argument broke out.

The pair began to struggle violently and the woman dialled 999.

Simpson followed the woman outside apologising, but when she returned indoor and tried to lock him out, he stuck his foot in the door.

The woman proceeded to throw her phone at Simpson and dashed, shoeless, to her car where she locked him out.

Despite his efforts to enter the car, she fled to a friend’s house.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said Simpson had a “short but significant record”.

She placed him under supervision for two years and ordered him to complete the Caledonian Men’s programme for domestic offenders.

Mum’s bottle attack horror

A mum has told how she feared for her life after having her neck sliced open in a vicious bottle attack in an Arbroath nightclub.

Jeanette Irvine was left permanently scarred after she was confronted by Marie Huggan at De Vito’s.

Huggan, 44, was jailed for nine months last week after a Dundee sheriff ruled there were no alternatives to a custodial sentence.

Mother-of-six Jeanette said she was terrified of the prospect of never seeing her children again as she was being attacked.

More than 18 months on from her ordeal, she said she is still receiving counselling and regularly suffers panic attacks.

Early morning takeaway

A crook was caught on camera breaking into a Dundee takeaway before fleeing in a taxi.

Ryan Mitchell forced his way into Istanbulie on Union Street on April 3 last year in the early hours of the morning.

Mitchell made off with £85 in the brazen raid, Dundee Sheriff Court was told. The repeat offender’s solicitor, however, said his client has undergone an “enormous change” after ridding himself of drugs.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said a member of staff had secured the premises after leaving work at around 1am.

Mitchell, of Hilltown Court, had been spotted on CCTV approaching the takeaway three times between 2.45am and 6am.

Ms Scarborough said: “On one of those occasions, the accused smashed the lower glass panel, entered and took £85 from the till.

“He then took a taxi home. He was traced later after a CCTV review.”

The 42-year-old pled guilty to a single charge of breaking into the takeaway.

Jim Caird, defending, said it was not lost on Mitchell that the offence was serious but insisted his client was making significant progress in overcoming a long-standing drug addiction.

He said: “There’s been an enormous change in him over the course of the last six months. Prior to that, he was a man suffering from drug-induced psychosis for many years.

“He was regularly taken by the police to Carseview but they wouldn’t deal with him because it was drug-induced psychosis.

“He’s effectively stopped taking drugs. His father has dementia and he is assisting in looking after him.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on Mitchell until next month for reports to be prepared.

‘Dodgy’ prison find

A Dundee drug dealer caught with “dodgy” contraband in his Perth Prison cell has effectively avoided further punishment.

Dale Pearson was jailed for five years in 2018 after he was caught with tens of thousands of pounds worth of cocaine stashed inside a board game.

The 31-year-old returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having an illegal SIM card on September 26 last year.

Guards spotted the device when they delivered milk to his cell at 7.15am.

“As they were about to leave, they noticed a mobile phone lying on his bed,” prosecutor Erika Watson said.

Paul Ralph, defending, said: “It was a prison-issue phone with a dodgy SIM card.”

He said his client was previously released but had since been recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Pearson: “You are no doubt aware that when you’re in prison, the rules are imposed for a reason.”

Pearson, who was last year ordered to pay back £1,800 of his crime profits, was sentenced to four months in jail. The sentence will run alongside his current jail time.

Banker had ‘worst’ abuse images

A banker from Dundee caught with “some of the worst” child sex abuse images ever seen by police will be supervised and have his internet access limited.

David Todd previously admitted being found with thousands of vile photographs which included the abuse of newborn babies and animals.

The 75-year-old worked with governments, educational institutions and the Department for International Development, Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously.

Police caught him after receiving information images were being downloaded from his former home on Bleachfield in Dundee.

Todd was at risk of a jail term after pleading guilty to the offence, with sentence deferred for reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.