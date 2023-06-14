Dundee dealer caught in £324k drugs op ordered to surrender £1800

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee dealer caught in £324k drugs op ordered to surrender £1800

Dean Pearson was jailed for five years in 2019 after he was caught with tens of thousands of pounds worth of cocaine stashed in a board game.

By Jamie Buchan
Dale Pearson.
Dale Pearson.

A drug dealer who made nearly £325,000 from his role in the illicit trade thanked a sheriff after being ordered to pay back just under £2,000.

Dale Pearson was jailed for five years in 2019 after he was caught with tens of thousands of pounds worth of cocaine stashed in a board game.

The illicit package was intercepted by the UK Border Force in Coventry.

Pearson admitted his part in a major drugs operation that involved trading vast sums of cocaine, diazepam, ethylone, alprazolam and ketamine, through the Royal Mail.

Prosecutors launched Proceeds of Crime action against the 30-year-old, originally alleging he had made more than £750,000.

Pearson, who claimed he had made his money through Bitcoin investments, argued police had valued his cocaine at 10 times what it was actually worth.

On Thursday, Dundee Sheriff Court heard – after more than two years of negotiations – a payback agreement has been reached.

Valuation

The court heard Pearson had personally benefited from the drug trade by £323,877 and 85p.

A compensation order was then made for the “available amount” of £1,875.

Pearson, who represented himself in court, said: “Fair enough, that’s fine.”

When Sheriff Alastair Carmichael confirmed the agreed amount, Pearson replied: “That’s great, thank you.”

 

The court was previously told Pearson’s deliveries were intercepted at a Royal Mail depot in Edinburgh.

More than a year later, Parcelforce officers contacted police after finding bags of white powder inside a board game that was addressed to a property in Alloway Terrace.

The powder tested positive for cocaine worth £89,000 prosecutors said.

Pearson pled guilty to being concerned in supply on various dates between June 8, 2015, and August 26. 2016.

At a follow-up Proceeds of Crime hearing, he claimed the police had grossly overvalued his cocaine.

Surveyors also made a mistake when valuing his home, the court heard.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

