News Courts

Paranoid Dundee Law knifeman dressed up in homemade ‘armour’ made of books and chopping board

Paranoid Robert Soutar was hunted down by police dog Rocky after he vanished into dark woodland in the middle of the night.

By Jamie Buchan

A masked knifeman was caught lurking around Dundee Law dressed in a suit of “armour” made from a metal lid, books and a kitchen chopping board.

Paranoid Robert Soutar was hunted down and “bitten” by police dog Rocky after he vanished into dark woodland in the middle of the night.

Officers could not see the 37-year-old but heard him shout: “I’m here. Your dog bit me.”

Soutar appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted having a bladed article at the Law in the early hours of January 9 last year.

His lawyer described the incident as “bizarre behaviour” and confirmed drugs were involved.

Witnesses alarmed

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “At about 12.20am, witnesses were within their vehicle driving up Dundee Law.

“They saw someone standing at the bottom of the hill, near the toilet block.

“He was holding a knife in his hand, with a blade of about six-to-seven inches.”

The man’s features were hidden by a black face mask.

Robert Soutar in 2010 when he was jailed as part of a £1.2m drugs operation.

One of the group called 999 and police were scrambled to the scene.

“Officers attended and saw the accused standing by the stone steps,” said Ms Mannion.

“He had a shiny object which was reflected off the headlights of the police car.

“It appeared to be a large kitchen knife.”

Soutar was told to stay where he was but he darted up the steps and was lost to view.

Hunted down by Rocky

Ms Mannion said police dog Rocky and his handler were despatched to track down Soutar.

“The search was carried out in an easterly direction, through dense woodland.

“The light was low and conditions were poor under foot.”

The view from Dundee Law after dark. Image: @Laupatx/Twitter

After about 10 minutes, Rocky found Soutar lying on the ground at the bottom of a slope.

”Officers could not see him but heard him say: ‘I’m here, your dog bit me.’”

When police caught up with Soutar, he was wearing armour made from “metal plates containing books, a metal lid and a chopping board.”

‘Bizarre behaviour’

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said his client had a history of drug and mental health issues.

“It is bizarre behaviour,” he said.

“He was very paranoid and thought he was under threat.

“Substances were taken. He has no recollection of the events.”

In 2010, Soutar was jailed for four-and-a-half years for his role in a £1.2 million drug operation.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael told Soutar: “This was a serious offence.

“You were in a public place at 12.20am with a knife in your hand and wearing body armour.

“You made the choice to take drugs that night.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Soutar, of Mains Road, was jailed for 14 months.

