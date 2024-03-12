70MW green energy projects earmarked for Angus farmland approved by councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

70MW green energy projects earmarked for Angus farmland approved by councillors

Two applications, one for a 50MW battery storage site near Montrose and another for a 20MW solar farm close to Birkhill, have been approved.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The Balwyllo battery storage site is beside a substation near Bridge of Dun. Image: Google
The Balwyllo battery storage site is beside a substation near Bridge of Dun. Image: Google

Plans for two green energy projects to be built on Angus farmland have been given the green-light by councillors.

Two applications – one for a 50MW battery storage site near Montrose and another for a 20MW solar farm close to Birkhill –  were approved at a committee meeting held on Tuesday.

The Montrose scheme will see up to 40 container units used to store energy built on a site south of Balwyllo Farm.

The project received four letters of objection, which raised concerns over the loss of prime agricultural land, the impact on wildlife, and safety concerns associated with battery storage.

The energy storage site would sit west of the Dun substation. Image: Google

Despite this, councillors unanimously backed the plan saying there was “no evidence” it would impact any protected species in the area.

The application is one of two battery storage sites planned for the land near Montrose Basin.

Another 50MW scheme for a site at Mill of Dun is yet to be put to councillors.

Sidlaws solar farm scheme

An application for a solar farm in the Sidlaws was approved by councillors at the same meeting.

The proposal will see a 20MW solar farm development be built east of Stoneygroves at Liff. The site covers around 30 hectares and sits 250 metres south of Birkhill.

And the approved scheme will generate enough electricity to power 6,000 homes.

No objections were submitted against the application and councillors backed the bid.

There were, however, concerns over the lack of public engagement with the application.

Committee convener David Cheape said: “I’m a little concerned perhaps that there are no lists of objection on this one.

Independent councillor David Cheape. Image: Paul Reid.

“But that said, we have a process and before this application came to this committee there was a planning application notice – which meant that the applicant had to consult with the residence living close by.

“Either I can read into that they are happy with the presentations made by the applicants at that time or they are not concerned.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Coastal flood alert issued for Tayside and Fife
Coastal flood alert as Dundee, Angus and Fife braced for 6m-high tides
Cheryl Innes.
Police threatened to taser knife-wielding Montrose woman
WeeCOOK's Tessa and Ethan at the British Pie Awards.
Carnoustie restaurant wins award for serving Britain's best fish pie
A90 vehicle fire near North Water Bridge following two car crash
A90 reopens after vehicle fire following crash near Montrose
Angus Dowell at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus farmer admits breaching controversial chicken sheds planning enforcement
Aiden Paterson. Image: Facebook.
Car thief stole Fiestas in Fife and Angus for 'organised crime' black market sale
Tayock Caravan Park sits on the northern edge of Montrose. Image: Google
Montrose park homes site pulls plug on expansion plan
Kerbside collection changes in Angus have been delayed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus bin changes: Shake-up branded 'bonkers' as readers react to 3-month delay
5
Police at Forfar Convenience Store on Market Street, Forfar.
Teenagers charged after Forfar store broken into for second time in 3 days
Alleged rape Kirriemuir
Man, 24, appears in court following alleged Kirriemuir rape

Conversation