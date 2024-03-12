70MW green energy projects earmarked for Angus farmland approved by councillors

Plans for two green energy projects to be built on Angus farmland have been given the green-light by councillors.

Two applications – one for a 50MW battery storage site near Montrose and another for a 20MW solar farm close to Birkhill – were approved at a committee meeting held on Tuesday.

The Montrose scheme will see up to 40 container units used to store energy built on a site south of Balwyllo Farm.

The project received four letters of objection, which raised concerns over the loss of prime agricultural land, the impact on wildlife, and safety concerns associated with battery storage.

Despite this, councillors unanimously backed the plan saying there was “no evidence” it would impact any protected species in the area.

The application is one of two battery storage sites planned for the land near Montrose Basin.

Another 50MW scheme for a site at Mill of Dun is yet to be put to councillors.

Sidlaws solar farm scheme

An application for a solar farm in the Sidlaws was approved by councillors at the same meeting.

The proposal will see a 20MW solar farm development be built east of Stoneygroves at Liff. The site covers around 30 hectares and sits 250 metres south of Birkhill.

And the approved scheme will generate enough electricity to power 6,000 homes.

No objections were submitted against the application and councillors backed the bid.

There were, however, concerns over the lack of public engagement with the application.

Committee convener David Cheape said: “I’m a little concerned perhaps that there are no lists of objection on this one.

“But that said, we have a process and before this application came to this committee there was a planning application notice – which meant that the applicant had to consult with the residence living close by.

“Either I can read into that they are happy with the presentations made by the applicants at that time or they are not concerned.”