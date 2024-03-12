‘Answers lie in Aberfeldy’: Police issue fresh plea to locals over Brian Low murder

Police believe the answers to the murder of Aberfeldy man Brian Low lie within the community.

Issuing a fresh appeal more than three weeks after Mr Low’s murder, Police Scotland is “urgently” appealing for more people to come forward with information.

Detectives remain “open minded” about the motives for the shooting, with specialist officers continuing to support the retired groundsman’s “heartbroken” family.

In a statement, police added: “We are fully committed to tracing whoever is responsible as soon as possible.”

Police: ‘Extensive enquiries continuing’

They say they have spoken to 145 people so far as part of their bid to solve the murder.

Mr Low was shot dead as he walked his dog Millie in the Pitilie area, close to the Perthshire town, on February 17.

His death was initially treated as non-suspicious until a post mortem carried out days later, on February 23, revealed he had been shot.

In a fresh statement issued on Tuesday, Police Scotland said: “Three weeks on from the murder of Brian Low in Aberfeldy, detectives have spoken to 145 people as part of a local operation to gather further information after he was fatally shot.

“Around 8.30am on Saturday, February 17, the 65-year-old’s body was discovered in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of the town.

“His black Labrador was found safe and well by his side.”

The statement says the force’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) stopped 118 vehicles and 18 pedestrians between 6.30am and 8.30am on Saturday March 9.

Officers were located on the remote path where Brian was found, the A827 north of Aberfeldy, and A826 in the town’s centre between the crossroads at Crieff Road and Kenmore Street.

‘Somebody knows something’

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson, of the MIT Team, said: “Extensive enquiries into Brian’s death are continuing and I would urgently appeal to anyone with information who has not already spoken with us to please do so.

“We have carried out a number of additional lines of enquiry in the last few days and it’s important we remain open-minded about a possible motive in this case.

“Incidents like this are thankfully extremely rare and we understand the significant impact this has had on the people of Aberfeldy.”

She added: “We are confident the answer to this investigation lies within the local community. Somebody knows something.

“Even if you feel the information you hold is not important, we would still ask you to contact us. It could be crucial to getting the answers we need for Brian’s family.

“Anyone in the surrounding area with dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from near the time of his death is asked to speak with the inquiry team.

“We are fully committed to tracing whoever is responsible as soon as possible.

“There will continue to be a significant police presence in the area while our investigation is ongoing.

“This includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers from division and the Major Investigation Team.

“We are still carrying out door-to-door enquiries and speaking with local business owners.

“Anyone with concerns or questions is encouraged to approach these officers or call 101 for advice.”

Family ‘devastated and heartbroken’

She continued: “Brian’s family are obviously completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened.

“They are still being supported by specialist officers and wish their privacy to be respected.

“It’s absolutely vital we find who did this, and we need the ongoing support of the public as our enquiries continue.

“If you know anything that could help, please get in touch.”

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) link has been set up to enable the public to submit information directly to the inquiry team.

You can also call 101, quoting reference number 0884 of Saturday, 17 February 2024. Information can also be shared anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.