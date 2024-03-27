Lottery serves up £9,333 to keep Brechin Soup Initiative pot boiling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Lottery serves up £9,333 to keep Brechin Soup Initiative pot boiling

Brechin Soup Initiative began during the Covid-19 pandemic and is still going strong by visiting around 150 people a week.

By Graham Brown
Brechin Soup Initiative volunteers serve up another weekly delivery. Image: Supplied
Brechin Soup Initiative volunteers serve up another weekly delivery. Image: Supplied

It started as a way of reaching out to lonely Brechiners during the long days of the pandemic.

A cup of broth and a bit of a blether on the doorstep.

And now the soup scheme which is still going strong four years on has landed enough lottery cash to keep its heart-warming work going for another year.

Brechin Soup Initiative is one of the Angus winners in the latest round of National Lottery community fund grants.

Brechin Soup initiative volunteers
Cooks Lorna McCall and Joanne Baybut make another batch of soup. Image: Supplied

Almost 400 organisations across Scotland have been helped to the tune of £15 million.

Brechin soup initiative money will go a long way

The £9,333 coming Brechin’s way almost covers the project’s costs for a year.

Every Wednesday, Brechin Soup Initiative delivers a cup of frozen soup and a roll – with the help of Angus business Keptie Bakery – to around 150 locals.

And its dedicated team has expanded the offering to a regular community lunch.

Deputy chairman Mike Harris said the lottery funding is a big boost.

“There are 20-plus volunteers who work under the auspices of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, but affiliation is not necessary,” said Mike.

Brechin Soup Initiative community lunch
All smiles at one of Brechin Soup Initiative’s community lunches last September. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The team includes nine delivery drivers, the remainder being cooks and cleaners.

“We deliver soup weekly to around 150 people,” Mike added.

“In addition, we run a quarterly community lunch which doesn’t usually include soup, but a nicely rounded two-course meal.

“Again, there is no charge, but donations are appreciated.

“We’re also in touch with local schools to assist pupils with life skills under separate funding.”

Grateful customers

The scheme started in 2021 when Angus family firm Stirfresh at Upper Dysart near Montrose donated veg to the church.

And volunteers say the gratitude of the many residents who have become regulars on the soup-and-roll round is a great reward.

Brechin Soup Initiative lottery grant.
Maisondieu Primary School pupils entertain at the soup scheme’s Christmas lunch. Image: Supplied

“As you can imagine, the initiative is very popular and we are often thanked,” said Mike.

“We also have a Brechin Soup Initiative Facebook page if anyone wants to know more.”

“We need around £10,000 a year to keep the initiative running and for this year we are incredibly grateful to the Lottery fund for the assistance it has given.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath High School.
Arbroath High School urged to make lessons more 'exciting' after inspection uncovers 'weak' areas
Abbey View Campus in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath nurseries to merge amid claims Angus Council 'does what it wants'
Greens of Kirriemuir is now closed. Image: Google Street View
Greens departs Kirriemuir as convenience store sold
Kirrie Connections CEO Jacqui Dillon with Graham Galloway of Meeting Centres Scotland and (l to r) Nora Bruce, Dave Kettles and Pam Sherriffs at Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New era for dementia support with Dundee launch of Meeting Centres Scotland
chickens on the A90 at Stracathro
Drivers warned of 'several chickens' on A90 near Stracathro
Farmers are diversifying into the free range egg market. Image: John Eveson
Farmer's planning bid for £1.6 million free range egg project near Forfar
Mayfield Foodstore on Arbroath's High Street was badly damaged last week. Image: Ellidh Aitken/ DC Thomson.
Man, 30, in court after Arbroath shop front destroyed
Gary the Gorilla on the A92 near Dundee.
Half of giant gorilla statue found near Dundee - 90 miles from home
The cycle bus on the morning run through Newtyle. Image: Paul Reid
Newtyle school pupils leading the way on two wheels with their cycle bus
The ribbon is cut on the new cairn at Hillside. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose Burns Club memorial cairn unveiled to honour the Bard and 'outsider artist' Adam…

Conversation