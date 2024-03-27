Lottery serves up £9,333 to keep Brechin Soup Initiative pot boiling

It started as a way of reaching out to lonely Brechiners during the long days of the pandemic.

A cup of broth and a bit of a blether on the doorstep.

And now the soup scheme which is still going strong four years on has landed enough lottery cash to keep its heart-warming work going for another year.

Brechin Soup Initiative is one of the Angus winners in the latest round of National Lottery community fund grants.

Almost 400 organisations across Scotland have been helped to the tune of £15 million.

Brechin soup initiative money will go a long way

The £9,333 coming Brechin’s way almost covers the project’s costs for a year.

Every Wednesday, Brechin Soup Initiative delivers a cup of frozen soup and a roll – with the help of Angus business Keptie Bakery – to around 150 locals.

And its dedicated team has expanded the offering to a regular community lunch.

Deputy chairman Mike Harris said the lottery funding is a big boost.

“There are 20-plus volunteers who work under the auspices of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, but affiliation is not necessary,” said Mike.

The team includes nine delivery drivers, the remainder being cooks and cleaners.

“We deliver soup weekly to around 150 people,” Mike added.

“In addition, we run a quarterly community lunch which doesn’t usually include soup, but a nicely rounded two-course meal.

“Again, there is no charge, but donations are appreciated.

“We’re also in touch with local schools to assist pupils with life skills under separate funding.”

Grateful customers

The scheme started in 2021 when Angus family firm Stirfresh at Upper Dysart near Montrose donated veg to the church.

And volunteers say the gratitude of the many residents who have become regulars on the soup-and-roll round is a great reward.

“As you can imagine, the initiative is very popular and we are often thanked,” said Mike.

“We also have a Brechin Soup Initiative Facebook page if anyone wants to know more.”

“We need around £10,000 a year to keep the initiative running and for this year we are incredibly grateful to the Lottery fund for the assistance it has given.”