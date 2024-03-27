One person injured after car lands on roof in Fife crash

One person has been injured after a crash on a Fife road.

The incident involving two vehicles happened on the B936 between Falkland and Freuchie at around 11.45am on Wednesday.

One car landed on its roof as a result of the collision.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 11.44am from Police Scotland about a two-vehicle crash on the B936 between Falkland and Freuchie in Fife.

“We sent one appliance from Glenrothes and one from Auchtermuchty and an emergency plan was put in place.

“One car was on its roof and there was one casualty who was put into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

