Family-run Angus plant nursery continues to grow after more than two decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Family-run Angus plant nursery continues to grow after more than two decades

Ashbrook Garden Centre and cafe employs more than 30 staff and has opened a new shop at the business on the outskirts of Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
Some of the Ashbrook staff ready to welcome nursery visitors. Image: Ashbrook Nursery
Some of the Ashbrook staff ready to welcome nursery visitors. Image: Ashbrook Nursery

A new addition has sprung up at one of Angus’ most popular nurseries in the family firm’s latest expansion.

Ashbrook Nursery began as a wholesale operation, growing cut flowers and bedding plants for other shops and garden centres.

But since its origins at the turn of the millennium it has become one of the busiest in Angus.

And it has expanded with a new shop building at the site just outside Arbroath on the A933 Forfar Road.

Ashbrook Nursery in Arbroath has opened a new shop at the family-run form which was set up in 2000.
The new shop is now open to visitors. Image: Ashbrook Nursery

It’s the latest development for a business employing more than 30 staff.

Ashbrook has continuously evolved.

A retail outlet which first opened in 2003 has grown to include The Café @ Ashbrook, a charming gift shop and a ‘Woodland Wander’.

“We are delighted to introduce our new shop building,” said Ashbrook owner Anne Webster.

“We have always prided ourselves on the range and quality of plants we offer, many of which we grow at Ashbrook.

“This latest development allows us to expand our product range while maintaining the friendly atmosphere and helpful service that Ashbrook is known for.

Ashbrook Nursery near Arbroath has expanded its offering to visitors.
The business began as a wholesale operation supplying other garden centres and shops. Image: Ashbrook Nursery

“We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers.”

And it prides itself on its eco credentials.

“As we grow much of our own plant material we can claim to have a much lower carbon footprint than most garden centres,” it says.

Ashbrook Nursery offers a vast range of plants and flowers.
The family-run firm offers a vast range of plants, flowers and other products. Image: Ashbrook Nursery

“One articulated lorry delivery carrying compost, seeds, plants, pots and trays allows us to produce plants that would take at least ten lorries to deliver to us fully grown.”

In 2017 Ashbrook won the prestigious Lord Provost Trophy for best garden design at Dundee Flower Show.

It also captured the People’s Choice Award, an RHS Premium Award and a special prize for outstanding garden design.

Nursery founder Francis Webster, a member of the famous Arbroath weaving family, died in 2020.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Bikers arrive at Kinnordy Loch at the end of the last Steven Donaldson memorial ride in 2022.
Steven Donaldson memorial ride in Angus to return as organiser slams 'disgusting' prospect of…
Glass recycling points will be located across Angus. Image: Angus Council
Council launches hunt for 170 new Angus bottle bank sites
5
Nigel Ovens of McCaskie's (left) and Newtyle butcher Alan Pirie toast the deal. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
The pies have it as Angus butchers' recipe for the world's best is passed…
Victoria Apartments at Townhead, Inverbervie
Ford Fiesta stolen from Mearns using keyless theft
Locals pore over the Letham Grange plans at the consultation event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham Grange developers face tough pitch in showcase for new village bid at 'Scotland's…
Derek 'Decca' Heggie.
Bare-knuckle boxer 'Decca' Heggie led police on Dundee car chase
Campaigners waged a determined fight against the Duntrune crematorium plan. Image: Paul Reid
Fresh Angus planning appeal body to be formed after Court of Session Duntrune crematorium…
Tommy Hunter has had his bike stolen. Image: Chris Hunter
Forfar boy, six, 'absolutely gutted' after mini quad bike stolen
Locals fought unsuccessfully to save the old Invertay Primary School from closure in the 1980s. Image: Angus Council
Social housing plan for 19th century Monifieth school recommended for approval
Queen's Close runs off Montrose High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Aparthotel bid for Montrose homeless hostel empty for 17 years