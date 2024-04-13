Family-run Angus plant nursery continues to grow after more than two decades

A new addition has sprung up at one of Angus’ most popular nurseries in the family firm’s latest expansion.

Ashbrook Nursery began as a wholesale operation, growing cut flowers and bedding plants for other shops and garden centres.

But since its origins at the turn of the millennium it has become one of the busiest in Angus.

And it has expanded with a new shop building at the site just outside Arbroath on the A933 Forfar Road.

It’s the latest development for a business employing more than 30 staff.

Ashbrook has continuously evolved.

A retail outlet which first opened in 2003 has grown to include The Café @ Ashbrook, a charming gift shop and a ‘Woodland Wander’.

“We are delighted to introduce our new shop building,” said Ashbrook owner Anne Webster.

“We have always prided ourselves on the range and quality of plants we offer, many of which we grow at Ashbrook.

“This latest development allows us to expand our product range while maintaining the friendly atmosphere and helpful service that Ashbrook is known for.

“We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers.”

And it prides itself on its eco credentials.

“As we grow much of our own plant material we can claim to have a much lower carbon footprint than most garden centres,” it says.

“One articulated lorry delivery carrying compost, seeds, plants, pots and trays allows us to produce plants that would take at least ten lorries to deliver to us fully grown.”

In 2017 Ashbrook won the prestigious Lord Provost Trophy for best garden design at Dundee Flower Show.

It also captured the People’s Choice Award, an RHS Premium Award and a special prize for outstanding garden design.

Nursery founder Francis Webster, a member of the famous Arbroath weaving family, died in 2020.