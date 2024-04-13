Fife organic brewery plans new Dundee city centre shop

A Fife organic brewery is planning to open a new shop in Dundee city centre.

Futtle, based in the East Neuk, has applied for a licence for both on and off-sales at vacant premises on Commercial Street.

Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall are behind the Bowhouse brewery, bar and bottle shop, which was recently highly commended at The Courier Food and Drink Awards.

A notice placed in the window of the unit at 40 Commerical Street sets out the terms of the licence application.

Futtle Dundee shop plans to open daily

It says the shop would sell organic drinks with opening hours of 10am to 10pm daily for off-sales and 11am until 10pm daily for on-sales.

Futtle – which says it makes “fully organic, farmhouse, foraged and wild beers” alongside small batch spirits – has been contacted for more details on its plans.

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, Commercial Street has the highest vacancy rate of all streets in Dundee city centre with a third of units unoccupied.

The unit at 40 Commercial Street was most recently occupied by Network Barber Club, which moved out in July 2023.

Elsewhere in the city centre, lingerie store Ann Summers closed its doors on Reform Street last month.

However, plans have been lodged to transform the former Kaspa’s dessert parlour on West Marketgait into a sports bar.

And Heavenly Desserts – which claims to be the “UK’s number one dessert restaurant” – has lodged plans to open on Reform Street.