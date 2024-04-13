Two-bedroom St Andrews flat with 16ft living room on market for nearly half a million pounds

A two-bedroom St Andrews flat with a 16ft living room has been put up for sale with a price tag of nearly half a million pounds.

The South Street property, near St Andrews Cathedral, was originally a terraced house before being converted into seven apartments in 2020.

Now, a second-floor flat in the building has hit the market.

The main living space is an open-plan living room/kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, which is 16ft by 10ft in size.

The flat also comes with two bedrooms, the smallest of which is just over 8ft wide, along with a shower room, which has heated flooring.

The property benefits from modern fixtures and fittings throughout.

A yard with bin storage is just off the shared entrance hall.

The flat sits next to St Leonards independent school and is a short walk from the harbour and East Sands beach.

Savills is marking the property for offers over £445,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, Kirkforthar House – which features a swimming pool, a separate cottage and 5.4 acres of land – is available for just over double the price of the St Andrews flat.