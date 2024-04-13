Two-bedroom St Andrews flat with 16ft living room on market for nearly half a million pounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two-bedroom St Andrews flat with 16ft living room on market for nearly half a million pounds

The South Street apartment was converted in 2020.

By James Simpson
The flat is on South Street in St Andrews.
The flat is on South Street in St Andrews. Image: Savills

A two-bedroom St Andrews flat with a 16ft living room has been put up for sale with a price tag of nearly half a million pounds.

The South Street property, near St Andrews Cathedral, was originally a terraced house before being converted into seven apartments in 2020.

Now, a second-floor flat in the building has hit the market.

The shared entrance hallway. Image: Savills
The entrance leads to seven flats. Image: Savills
The hall of the flat. Image: Savills
The living room. Image: Savills
The open-plan living room and kitchen of the flat on South Street in St Andrews.
The living room and kitchen is open-plan. Image: Savills
The kitchen in the St Andrews flat.
The kitchen has integrated appliances. Image: Savills

The main living space is an open-plan living room/kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, which is 16ft by 10ft in size.

The flat also comes with two bedrooms, the smallest of which is just over 8ft wide, along with a shower room, which has heated flooring.

The property benefits from modern fixtures and fittings throughout.

A yard with bin storage is just off the shared entrance hall.

The main double bedroom. Image: Savills
The smaller second bedroom. Image: Savills
The shower room. Image: Savills
Exterior of the St Andrews flat.
The property was converted in 2020. Image: Savills

The flat sits next to St Leonards independent school and is a short walk from the harbour and East Sands beach.

Savills is marking the property for offers over £445,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, Kirkforthar House – which features a swimming pool, a separate cottage and 5.4 acres of land – is available for just over double the price of the St Andrews flat.

Conversation