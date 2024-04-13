Property Two-bedroom St Andrews flat with 16ft living room on market for nearly half a million pounds The South Street apartment was converted in 2020. By James Simpson April 13 2024, 9:00am April 13 2024, 9:00am Share Two-bedroom St Andrews flat with 16ft living room on market for nearly half a million pounds Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4946744/st-andrews-south-street-flat-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The flat is on South Street in St Andrews. Image: Savills A two-bedroom St Andrews flat with a 16ft living room has been put up for sale with a price tag of nearly half a million pounds. The South Street property, near St Andrews Cathedral, was originally a terraced house before being converted into seven apartments in 2020. Now, a second-floor flat in the building has hit the market. The shared entrance hallway. Image: Savills The entrance leads to seven flats. Image: Savills The hall of the flat. Image: Savills The living room. Image: Savills The living room and kitchen is open-plan. Image: Savills The kitchen has integrated appliances. Image: Savills The main living space is an open-plan living room/kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, which is 16ft by 10ft in size. The flat also comes with two bedrooms, the smallest of which is just over 8ft wide, along with a shower room, which has heated flooring. The property benefits from modern fixtures and fittings throughout. A yard with bin storage is just off the shared entrance hall. The main double bedroom. Image: Savills The smaller second bedroom. Image: Savills The shower room. Image: Savills The property was converted in 2020. Image: Savills The flat sits next to St Leonards independent school and is a short walk from the harbour and East Sands beach. Savills is marking the property for offers over £445,000. Elsewhere in Fife, Kirkforthar House – which features a swimming pool, a separate cottage and 5.4 acres of land – is available for just over double the price of the St Andrews flat.
