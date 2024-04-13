Hunt for three suspects after man, 29, robbed in Dundee

Police are hunting for three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted in Dundee.

The 29-year-old was attacked on Helmsdale Avenue, in the Kirkton area of the city, on Thursday at around 2.50pm.

He was approached by three men while walking with his orange and black Surron off-road bike

The three men assaulted him and made off with his bike – travelling towards Ardler.

All three suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and had their faces partially covered.

Police appeal after man robbed in Kirkton

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Constable David Feeney said: “We received further reports of the stolen bike being driven in the St Marys and Kirkton areas and our inquiries are continuing into this robbery and these reports to trace the three men responsible and the stolen bike.

“I would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to please contact us.

“I’d also ask anyone in these areas with any dash-cam footage of these incidents to get in touch.

“Please contact 101 quoting reference number 2006 of April 11.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”