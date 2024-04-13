Hunt for three suspects after man, 29, robbed in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Hunt for three suspects after man, 29, robbed in Dundee

The incident happened in the Kirkton area of the city on Thursday.

By Kieran Webster
Helmsdale Avenue in Dundee.
Helmsdale Avenue in Dundee. Image: Police Scotland

Police are hunting for three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted in Dundee.

The 29-year-old was attacked on Helmsdale Avenue, in the Kirkton area of the city, on Thursday at around 2.50pm.

He was approached by three men while walking with his orange and black Surron off-road bike

The three men assaulted him and made off with his bike – travelling towards Ardler.

All three suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and had their faces partially covered.

Police appeal after man robbed in Kirkton

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Constable David Feeney said: “We received further reports of the stolen bike being driven in the St Marys and Kirkton areas and our inquiries are continuing into this robbery and these reports to trace the three men responsible and the stolen bike.

“I would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to please contact us.

“I’d also ask anyone in these areas with any dash-cam footage of these incidents to get in touch.

“Please contact 101 quoting reference number 2006 of April 11.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Conversation