Drivers face delays on Queensferry Crossing after reports of four-vehicle crash

Motorists are facing delays on the Queensferry Crossing after reports of a four-vehicle crash.

Traffic Scotland is warning motorists they could be delayed by around 16 minutes following the crash on the southbound carriageway at around 12.30pm.

It reports on X that the M90 southbound is currently experiencing delays of approximately 16 minutes following a previous collision.

There are no delays northbound.

Motorists are being asked to approach with care.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

