Motorcyclist hit by taxi performing careless U-turn in Dundee

A motorcyclist was left with a dislocated shoulder and a broken wrist after being hit by a taxi driver performing a U-turn.

William Kinmond was struck by Allan McIntosh’s car on Harefield Road, Dundee, at the junction of Balfield Road.

McIntosh, 59, escaped a driving ban after pleading guilty to careless driving at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie explained how McIntosh executed the manoeuvre after a passenger asked to be driven in the opposite direction.

“At the same time, the motorcyclist was riding towards the locus,” she said.

“As he approached the accused’s vehicle, he was suddenly confronted by the taxi moving off from the kerbside and carrying out a clockwork u-turn.

“A collision occurred and both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the road causing an obstruction.”

Police attended and witnesses revealed McIntosh failed to properly look and signal before making the manoeuvre.

Mr Kinmond was taken to Ninewells Hospital and treated for a dislocated shoulder and a broken wrist.

McIntosh, of Hawthorndean Place, Inchture, submitted a letter pleading guilty to drivng carelessly by failing to keep a proper lookout and carrying out a turn when unsafe resulting in a collision, both vehicles being damaged and Mr Kinmond being injured, on December 7 2020.

He also admitted driving after the MOT had expired on his vehicle.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony fined McIntosh £500 and imposed nine penalty points on his licence.