Dundee joiner hit two men with car and battered another with golf club in drugs dispute

A masked joiner drove a Land Rover at two men, before battering another with a golf club following a drug debt dispute.

Craig Topen, 42, and a group of unknown accomplices brought chaos to the Charleston area of Dundee during the vicious attacks on Kenneth McCluskey, his stepson Liam Cuthbert and Illian Illiev.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims Topen’s son had been receiving threats from Mr McCluskey over an outstanding drug debt.

Topen is now at risk of being jailed after he admitted driving the Land Rover Freelander at Mr McCluskey and Mr Cuthbert, before beating Mr Illiev with the golf club.

Hit two men with Land Rover

It was revealed how a brick was launched through the living room window of Mr McCluskey’s home on Craigmount Road.

He then saw several men outside the property, shouting, with their faces covered.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “Liam Cuthbert recognised the accused as one of the males.

“Kenneth McCluskey and other males in the property left to confront the group.

“They (Topen’s group) got back into the Land Rover Freelander, with the accused getting into the driver’s seat.

“The witnesses were standing in front of a small fence and the accused drove the Land Rover at them.

“Liam Cuthbert tried to move but his right leg was struck, causing him to be spun before falling to the ground.

“Kenneth McCluskey jumped the fence but the car mounted the pavement and struck the back of his legs, causing him to fall into a garden.”

Battered third man with golf club

Mr Illiev was knocked to the ground by Topen, who repeatedly punched and kicked him, before beating him with a golf club.

Police arrived and the witnesses were initially hostile.

Mr McCluskey suffered bruising but refused any medical treatment.

Mr Illiev was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where cuts and wounds were treated.

Topen, of Earn Crescent, pled guilty to assaulting the trio by driving the car at them, mounting the pavement, striking Mr McCluskey and Mr Cuthbert, pursuing them and repeatedly punching and kicking Mr Illiev on the head and body and striking him on the head and body with a golf club to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement on Craigmount Road on November 15, 2019.

He also admitted possessing a golf club on Craigmount Road and Strathcarron Place.

‘Matters spiralled out of control’

Ross Donnelly, defending, said: “One of his children was involved in drug misuse.

“He had been receiving threatening messages and calls from Mr McCluskey as a result of a drug debt that was owed.

“Mr Topen went to see if some arrangement could be reached.

“Clearly matters spiralled out of control.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until November for reports to be prepared.

His bail order was allowed to continue.