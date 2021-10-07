Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee joiner hit two men with car and battered another with golf club in drugs dispute

By Ciaran Shanks
October 7 2021, 12.00pm Updated: October 7 2021, 2.24pm
Topen hit two men with a Land Rover Freelander.

A masked joiner drove a Land Rover at two men, before battering another with a golf club following a drug debt dispute.

Craig Topen, 42, and a group of unknown accomplices brought chaos to the Charleston area of Dundee during the vicious attacks on Kenneth McCluskey, his stepson Liam Cuthbert and Illian Illiev.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims Topen’s son had been receiving threats from Mr McCluskey over an outstanding drug debt.

Topen is now at risk of being jailed after he admitted driving the Land Rover Freelander at Mr McCluskey and Mr Cuthbert, before beating Mr Illiev with the golf club.

Hit two men with Land Rover

It was revealed how a brick was launched through the living room window of Mr McCluskey’s home on Craigmount Road.

He then saw several men outside the property, shouting, with their faces covered.

The dispute happened on Craigmount Road,
The dispute happened on Craigmount Road, Dundee; Google Maps.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “Liam Cuthbert recognised the accused as one of the males.

“Kenneth McCluskey and other males in the property left to confront the group.

“They (Topen’s group) got back into the Land Rover Freelander, with the accused getting into the driver’s seat.

“The witnesses were standing in front of a small fence and the accused drove the Land Rover at them.

“Liam Cuthbert tried to move but his right leg was struck, causing him to be spun before falling to the ground.

“Kenneth McCluskey jumped the fence but the car mounted the pavement and struck the back of his legs, causing him to fall into a garden.”

Battered third man with golf club

Mr Illiev was knocked to the ground by Topen, who repeatedly punched and kicked him, before beating him with a golf club.

Police arrived and the witnesses were initially hostile.

Mr McCluskey suffered bruising but refused any medical treatment.

Mr Illiev was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where cuts and wounds were treated.

Topen, of Earn Crescent, pled guilty to assaulting the trio by driving the car at them, mounting the pavement, striking Mr McCluskey and Mr Cuthbert, pursuing them and repeatedly punching and kicking Mr Illiev on the head and body and striking him on the head and body with a golf club to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement on Craigmount Road on November 15, 2019.

He also admitted possessing a golf club on Craigmount Road and Strathcarron Place.

‘Matters spiralled out of control’

Ross Donnelly, defending, said: “One of his children was involved in drug misuse.

“He had been receiving threatening messages and calls from Mr McCluskey as a result of a drug debt that was owed.

“Mr Topen went to see if some arrangement could be reached.

“Clearly matters spiralled out of control.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until November for reports to be prepared.

His bail order was allowed to continue.

