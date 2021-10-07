Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travel: New sightseeing pass encourages visitors to explore north-east Scotland on a budget

By Gayle Ritchie
October 7 2021, 12.39pm
Macduff Marine Aquarium is one of the north-east's top tourist attractions.
Macduff Marine Aquarium is one of the north-east's top tourist attractions.

From long sandy beaches, rugged coastlines and dramatic mountain scenery to bustling towns, historic castles and a rich cultural heritage, there’s so much to experience in the north-east of scotland.

And now visitors to the area can save money on some of the area’s top tourist attractions thanks to a new sightseeing pass.

The Northern HighLights Pass is designed to guide visitors on a road trip through the area, delivering a range of money-saving offers from leading tourist attractions, hospitality providers, activity operators, and local businesses.

The initiative covers a wide area, taking in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Speyside, the Cairngorms, Highland Perthshire and Angus.

Available in both physical and digital formats, the sightseeing pass is similar to those available in cities around the world, although it covers a larger geographic area.

Blair Castle in Perthshire.

Valid for three months, each Northern HighLights Pass gives visitors discounted access to a selection of visitor attractions, museums and adrenaline-filled activities.

The pass is priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children. It can be purchased online and comes with an interactive map of the area and information.

Among the attractions already signed up are several National Trust for Scotland properties including the House of Dun near Montrose, Blair Castle, Cullen Sea School, Grampian Transport Museum, Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery, Strathisla Distillery, Peterhead Prison Museum and Macduff Marine Aquarium.

Cullen Sea School in Moray.

Meanwhile visitors to Maryculter House near Aberdeen can receive a discount on afternoon tea, and Craggan Outdoors near Aviemore is among a number of activity providers offering money off the cost of activities.

The pass has been created by Aberdeenshire tourism business DeeTour with the support of Open Pass, a developer of cloud-based software for the tourism sightseeing sector. It has the backing of leading tourism bodies VisitScotland and VisitAberdeenshire, along with Aberdeenshire Council and Visit Moray Speyside.

House of Dun near Montrose.

Co-director of DeeTour, Moira Gash said: “North-east Scotland is a large, vibrant region that has a huge amount to offer visitors.

“From castles, distilleries and museums, to stunning scenery, action-packed activities and delicious food, there is something for all ages to enjoy.

“With the Northern HighLights Pass we want to encourage people to explore the area, providing them with added value as they go.

“The pass guides people off the normal tourist trail, allowing them to discover some of the diverse range of attractions, activity providers and hospitality businesses that this large corner of Scotland boasts.

“There is no prescribed route and instead visitors create their own bespoke trip based around their interests, while enjoying discounts from our partners. It allows their holiday budget to go that little bit further.”

The Northern HighLights Pass.

To purchase the Northern HighLights Pass, visit northernhighlightspass.co.uk

