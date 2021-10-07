Travel: New sightseeing pass encourages visitors to explore north-east Scotland on a budget

An error occurred. Please try again.

From long sandy beaches, rugged coastlines and dramatic mountain scenery to bustling towns, historic castles and a rich cultural heritage, there’s so much to experience in the north-east of scotland.

And now visitors to the area can save money on some of the area’s top tourist attractions thanks to a new sightseeing pass.

The Northern HighLights Pass is designed to guide visitors on a road trip through the area, delivering a range of money-saving offers from leading tourist attractions, hospitality providers, activity operators, and local businesses.

The initiative covers a wide area, taking in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Speyside, the Cairngorms, Highland Perthshire and Angus.

Available in both physical and digital formats, the sightseeing pass is similar to those available in cities around the world, although it covers a larger geographic area.

Valid for three months, each Northern HighLights Pass gives visitors discounted access to a selection of visitor attractions, museums and adrenaline-filled activities.

The pass is priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children. It can be purchased online and comes with an interactive map of the area and information.

Among the attractions already signed up are several National Trust for Scotland properties including the House of Dun near Montrose, Blair Castle, Cullen Sea School, Grampian Transport Museum, Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery, Strathisla Distillery, Peterhead Prison Museum and Macduff Marine Aquarium.

Meanwhile visitors to Maryculter House near Aberdeen can receive a discount on afternoon tea, and Craggan Outdoors near Aviemore is among a number of activity providers offering money off the cost of activities.

The pass has been created by Aberdeenshire tourism business DeeTour with the support of Open Pass, a developer of cloud-based software for the tourism sightseeing sector. It has the backing of leading tourism bodies VisitScotland and VisitAberdeenshire, along with Aberdeenshire Council and Visit Moray Speyside.

Co-director of DeeTour, Moira Gash said: “North-east Scotland is a large, vibrant region that has a huge amount to offer visitors.

“From castles, distilleries and museums, to stunning scenery, action-packed activities and delicious food, there is something for all ages to enjoy.

“With the Northern HighLights Pass we want to encourage people to explore the area, providing them with added value as they go.

“The pass guides people off the normal tourist trail, allowing them to discover some of the diverse range of attractions, activity providers and hospitality businesses that this large corner of Scotland boasts.

“There is no prescribed route and instead visitors create their own bespoke trip based around their interests, while enjoying discounts from our partners. It allows their holiday budget to go that little bit further.”

To purchase the Northern HighLights Pass, visit northernhighlightspass.co.uk