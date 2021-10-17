Fife drug dealer threatened to abduct woman in extortion bid

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife drug dealer threatened to abduct a woman he was trying to extort.

David Smith, a welder who has most recently been working in Grangemouth, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine between October 2016 and November 2019.

The 39-year-old, who is listed in court papers as being a HMP Perth inmate, extorted one person and tried to extort two others.

On various occasions between June 2018 and October 2019, Smith menaced his first victim for cash.

From the home of accomplice Leeann Brown in Catherines Wynd, High Valleyfield, as well as at Erskine Wynd in Oakley and elsewhere, Smith put the woman in a state of alarm and apprehension of violence towards her, her partner and her family.

Smith texted her, phoned her and approached her in person and repeatedly threatened to hurt her and her loved ones if she did not pay him money.

He told her he would abduct her and assault her, her partner and her family and disclose her personal details to others.

Smith also threatened to damage vehicles and as a result, was able to extort money from her.

Co-accused Brown, 39, was also found to have acted in an abusive manner towards the woman by repeatedly sending her threatening texts over the same timeframe.

Other victims targeted

Smith tried to extort £7,000 from a second victim between July and October in 2018.

From the same property in High Valleyfield and an address in Oakley, Smith texted and phoned the man.

He repeatedly threatened to assault him and compelled an unknown assailant to smash one the windows at his home in a bid to induce payment.

A third victim, another woman, was also subjected to menacing communications from Smith.

In person and by phone and text, he told the woman if she did not pay him, he would assault a relative.

He also threatened to disclose personal details and arrange violence to be carried out against her partner and another person.

Smith was due to be sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday but had recently returned a positive PCR result so was unable to attend court.

As a result of Smith’s positive coronavirus result, Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until November 4.

Sentencing on Brown, a self-isolating close contact of Smith, has been deferred until the same date.